This Justice League Run Is the Secret to James Gunn’s DC Universe

That was certainly true of Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis, two journeymen writers who were tasked with introducing a new Justice League during the Legends crossover event of 1986, a follow-up to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Yet, as they started pitching their prospective lineup, Giffen and DeMatteis learned that many of their first choices were off limits. No Superman, no Wonder Woman, no Flash.

Furthermore, DC was eager to integrate into the prime universe characters they acquired from other companies or who largely existed in tangential worlds. Thus, editorial pushed to add Captain Marvel (a.k.a. Shazam a.k.a. the Captain), Blue Beetle, and Mister Miracle of the New Gods to the roster. The publisher also wanted a home for Doctor Light, the female scientist Kimiyo Hoshi introduced in Crisis, and DeMatteis brought along Doctor Fate, a character he had previously written in a solo series. Rounding out the team was Black Canary, a character who had been in DC’s bullpen since the Golden Age, but had lately been relegated to girlfriend status next to Green Arrow.

In short, Giffen and DeMatteis had a high-profile comic filled with editorially-mandated characters, a bunch of cast offs, a few personal favorites, and Batman. And what did they do with them? Make comic book history. Their series (which went through several titles—including Justice League and Justice League America—but is usually just referred to as Justice League International or JLI) set a standard that no one but Gunn has been able to match.

Wanna Make Something Of It?

The first issue of the team’s ongoing declared its intentions right away. The now oft-homaged cover of Justice League #1 (1987) features all of the members crowded together and looking up at the viewer with defiance. Penciler Kevin Maguire, a master of body language and facial expressions, captures the mood of the off-beat team, already acknowledging and challenging readers’ complaints about the line-up. “Wanna make something of it?” sneers Guy Gardner.

The image captures the tone and strengths of Giffen, DeMattis, and Maguire’s series. The wordy, witty Giffen proved to be the perfect partner for the erudite DeMatteis. Together, they filled JLI with not just the big superhero battles one would expect from DC’s flagship team, but also with humor and character development.

These qualities are on full display in one of the most oft-memed scenes of the series, found in 1987’s Justice League #5. Tired of Guy Gardner’s constant yammering, Batman decides to show the Green Lantern who’s boss. Before Guy can even land a hit, Batman knocks him out with one punch. The one-punch scene is hilarious, a perfect take down of the blustering Gardner, paired with great dialogue, including Black Canary venting that she missed the entire thing (“Oh, God, I’m depressed,” she mutters to herself”).