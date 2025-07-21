Peacemaker Season 2: Exclusive Look at James Gunn’s Next Step in the DCU After Superman

On the other hand, Gunn also knows that these issues come with the territory. “There are going to be mistakes when you’re building a world as large as these ones are, whether it’s Game of Thrones, Star Wars, DC or Marvel. It’s going to be complicated, you know?”

That’s certainly true of the DC Universe, which has already been rebooted in the world of comics multiple times since 1985. As a longtime comic book fan himself, Gunn can roll with the changes.

“I’m a balanced canon guy,” he observes. “On the one hand, people take it a little too far. Obviously, these are fictional stories, so we don’t have to pretend that they’re reality. But at the same time, these stories are supposed to be in the same world, and you need to pay attention to the connection between things.”

Such complications are worth it, especially for someone like Gunn, who gets to fill the universe with oddballs from the comics, even if he can’t get them all on the screen yet. “The Legion of Super-Heroes is a difficult thing to bring to life,” he says of DC’s long-running series about 31st-century teenagers, and he hasn’t yet figured out how to adapt his personal favorite, the magical imp known as Bat-Mite.

“I would love to be able to figure out a way to do Bat-Mite, or at least Peace-Mite, because I’m sure there’s an imp somewhere in the Ninth Dimension who worships Peacemaker. In fact, we see some imps in season 2 of Peacemaker.”

Clearly, Gunn isn’t done with the weirdos of the DC Universe, and that’s good news for Chris Smith. In fact, to hear Cena tell it, nothing can hold back Peacemaker, not even Gunn’s own rules.