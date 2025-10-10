Peacemaker: James Gunn on the DCU’s Newest Organization

According to Gunn, Harcourt and Economos started to change after hearing a speech that the Auggie of Earth-X gave earlier in the season, in which he presented himself as a guy trying to do his best. “Some people saw that as evil and others saw that as good, and that’s not it,” Gunn insists. “He’s trying to do something, and maybe for Harcourt and Economos, it’s not enough.” Further, Gunn says that the new Checkmate finds its inspiration in an even more unlikely place, their friend Chris. “For all of Peacemaker’s flaws, he’s always been brash and done, you know, whatever he thought the right thing was,” Gunn points out.

So Auggie’s speech “leads into this desire to create an organization using some of Adrian’s ‘blood money’ truly for the good. And to create an organization that is going to be separate from the other institutions in the DCU, which is the government and corporations and the Justice Gang, the typical metahuman gangs. I think it’s the real culmination of the 11th Street Kids and their desire to be good.”

That’s quite different from the comic book world, where Checkmate not only competes with ARGUS, but completely overshadows it. First introduced in 1988’s Action Comics #598, written by John Byrne and Paul Kupperberg and penciled by Byrne, Checkmate quickly became a massive intelligence and espionage organization with ties across the world. In the comics, Checkmate and not ARGUS employs Waller, Bordeaux, and Rick Flag, and its Checkmate that oversees Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad.

Obviously, Gunn has something different in mind for his Checkmate. He’s also quite clear that both Checkmate and Salvation, the prison planet introduced in Peacemaker finale and a key part of the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, have huge implications for the future of the DCU.

“Even before I sat down with the writer’s room in DC, I had sort of mapped out what I thought the general story was and two important aspects to that were Checkmate and especially Salvation,” Gunn reveals. However, he’s not yet willing to explain how the organization will operate in the universe.

Of the various versions of the organization that have existed over the years, Gunn specifically points to the one from the second Checkmate ongoing series from 2006, as imagined by writer Greg Rucka. That series featured Checkmate at its most complex, a UN-sanctioned group with two distinct halves. The white side, overseen by the White King (Green Lantern Alan Scott) and White Queen (Waller), focused on intelligence, while the black side, overseen by the Black King (Taleb Beni Khalid) and the Black Queen (Bordeaux), performed operations.