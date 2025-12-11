Supergirl: Milly Alcock Explains ‘Clark Kent Puts on a Mask, Kara Won’t’

Kara Zor-El is not like her cousin Kal. That was obvious in the last scene of James Gunn’s Superman earlier this year, which concluded with Milly Alcock’s inebriated cousin crashing into the Fortress of Solitude and shouting “what the hell, dude?” But even after that memorable entrance, the differences between the characters are taking on a whole new buzzy dimension in our first teaser trailer for the second movie in this cinematic DC Universe: Supergirl.

Propulsively scored to the spiky sounds of Blondie’s “Call Me,” Alcock’s Supergirl now visually takes after that iconic punk band’s front-woman, Debbie Harry, looking more at home in a brown trench coat and sunglasses that mask a hangover than the red cape and boots we’re accustomed to. She also is clearly not going to be spending a lot of time on the shimmering Earth of James Gunn’s Superman. Director Craig Gillespie’s spinoff instead favors a distant galaxy where the suns glow red, Kara’s glass runneths full… and a whole different kind of adventure is about to occur.

But then, that is the appeal of adapting Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s seminal 2021 character study about Kara that is regularly cited as one of the best graphic novels of this decade. Indeed, when we caught up with Gunn at a Supergirl press event in New York City, he told us the radical contrast between this version of Kara and Kal was part of the appeal.

“It’s bittersweet,” Gunn says of Woman of Tomorrow. “I think that’s one of the things that attracted me to the graphic novel. It’s a Supergirl who is so different from Superman and who is haunted. The luxury that Superman has is he was raised by really wonderful parents who loved him from the time he was an infant, so his background is so different. To be able to see somebody else who is good-hearted, as Kara is, but her background is extremely different from his—to see the contrast between those two is one of the things that interested me in making this movie.”