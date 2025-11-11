James Gunn Courts the Wrath of Alan Moore, Greenlights V for Vendetta Series

To our knowledge, legendary comic figure Alan Moore hasn’t weighed in on Superman, Peacemaker, or any of the other projects James Gunn has made for his DCU. But we can probably guess that he doesn’t like them. The master author behind Watchmen, The Killing Joke, and other superhero classics has long had a (well-earned) skepticism of the major publishers in general and DC Comics in particular, taking his name off of even well-done works like HBO’s pseudo-sequel to Watchmen.

So it’s hard to imagine that Moore is thrilled at the Variety-reported news that Gunn and co-head of DC Studios Peter Safran have signed on to produce an HBO series based on V for Vendetta. Attached to write is Pete Jackson, he of Somewhere Boy and The Death of Bunny Munro, not Lord of the Rings.

Written by Moore and illustrated primarily by David Lloyd, V for Vendetta released originally between 1982 and 1985 as a black and white feature in the anthology Warrior, before being finished and collected as a 10-issue color series released by DC Comics in 1988 and 1989. Set in an alternate 1990s in which a fascist party called Norsefire controls England, V for Vendetta focuses on teen Evey Hammond, who gets captured and becomes the eventual associate of V, a freedom fighter/terrorist in a Guy Fawkes mask.

The story has made it to live action twice, in very different ways. The more conventional adaptation came in 2005, in a film directed by James McTeigue and written by the Wachowskis, which starred Natalie Portman as Evey and Hugo Weaving as V. The far less expected adaptation came in an actual TV show that exists called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. In addition to being a prequel series about Alfred (Jack Bannon), the man who would become the Dark Knight’s trusted aide (specifically, the version played by Sean Pertwee in Gotham), Pennyworth deals with England’s slide into fascism. By the second season, the Norsefire government has been formed and characters are fighting against it wearing Guy Fawkes masks.