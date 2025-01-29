Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Episode 1 and 2 Bring Back Deep-Cut Marvel Characters

Lonnie Lincoln

Speaking of supervillains, the first episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduces a surprising take on a classic character. No, not Norman Osborn — Tombstone a.k.a. Lonnie Lincoln. Created by Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk, Tombstone first appeared in 1983’s Web of Spider-Man #36. Lonnie developed a tough inner core as a boy with albinism and soon gained the super strength and near-invulnerability to match. Taking the name Tombstone, Lonnie rose up from the streets to become an important enforcer in the Kingpin’s organization, tussling with Spider-Man more than once.

In the cartoon, the only person who sees Lonnie as a criminal is the police officer who tails the boy on his walk home. Everyone else sees an outgoing star athlete and good student, a pal to Peter Parker and boyfriend to Pearl Pangan. Will those revisions in Lonnie’s story be enough to keep him from becoming Tombstone in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? Or does Lonnie have a tragic fall from grace in his future?

Amadeus Cho

“The Seventh Smartest Man in the World.” That’s how Amadeus Cho introduced himself in his earliest comic book appearances, which began with 2005’s Amazing Fantasy #15 by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. Such boasting might be common to any brainy teenager, but Cho could back it up, making him a useful sidekick to the Hulk and to Hercules. More recently, Cho got to add brawn to his brains when he became the Totally Awesome Hulk, thanks to nanites that absorbed some of Bruce Banner’s abilities. As the Hulk, Cho regularly fights alongside Kamala Khan and Miles Morales in the the teen superhero team the Champions.

Cho doesn’t get to do quite all of that in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but he does make the most of his small appearance in the series’ second episode. He welcomes Peter into the coterie of young scientists in Oscorp, but he doesn’t hide his arrogance. As long as he can match it with science skills, no one –neither Peter nor the viewers — will mind.

Doctor Connors

Doctor Curt Connors is one of Spider-Man’s oldest friends, and the Lizard is one of his oldest foes. Both were introduced in 1963’s Amazing Spider-Man #6 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and both have showed up again many times since. A kindhearted scientist who offers advice and direction for Peter, Dr. Connors’s life took a tragic turn when he experimented with reptile genes in an attempt to grow back his missing arm. The gambit worked, but turned Connors into the rampaging Lizard, forcing Peter to battle with his beloved teacher.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man turns Curt Connors into Carla Connors, but the basics are still in place. She still takes a liking to Peter and helps him develop his genius, and she’s still missing an arm. It’s only a matter of time, then, before this Doc Connors takes things too far and becomes the Lizard herself.