Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Episode 1 and 2 Bring Back Deep-Cut Marvel Characters
Lonnie Lincoln, Nico Minoru, and another Dr. Connors - catch up with the deep Marvel Comics pulls in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
True to its name, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man isn’t just about the main webhead. It’s also about his neighborhood, the Amazing Spidey friends who live around him. And because this is a Marvel Universe version of New York, it is jam packed with familiar faces and deep cuts that will make comic book fans point and shout.
If some of these names and some of these faces rang bells that you can’t quite place, here’s a rundown of the deepest cuts and biggest characters.
Nico Minoru
Traditionally, Peter Parker pals around with Harry Osborn, Ned Leeds, or Betty Brant. While the first of these does appear in the show, Ned and Betty are notably absent. In their place is a cool goth girl called Nico Minoru.
That’s a big deal for fans of Marvel hidden gems from the 2000s. Nico debuted in Runaways #1 from 2003, created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. Runaways followed a group of kids who discover that their parents are a supervillain team called the Pride. As they escape from their evil elders, the kids discover that they too have powers. In Nico’s case, it’s magical abilities, which channels through the Staff of One. Her powers and supervillain connections make Nico a much more compelling best pal/love interest for Peter.
Lonnie Lincoln
Speaking of supervillains, the first episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduces a surprising take on a classic character. No, not Norman Osborn — Tombstone a.k.a. Lonnie Lincoln. Created by Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk, Tombstone first appeared in 1983’s Web of Spider-Man #36. Lonnie developed a tough inner core as a boy with albinism and soon gained the super strength and near-invulnerability to match. Taking the name Tombstone, Lonnie rose up from the streets to become an important enforcer in the Kingpin’s organization, tussling with Spider-Man more than once.
In the cartoon, the only person who sees Lonnie as a criminal is the police officer who tails the boy on his walk home. Everyone else sees an outgoing star athlete and good student, a pal to Peter Parker and boyfriend to Pearl Pangan. Will those revisions in Lonnie’s story be enough to keep him from becoming Tombstone in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? Or does Lonnie have a tragic fall from grace in his future?
Amadeus Cho
“The Seventh Smartest Man in the World.” That’s how Amadeus Cho introduced himself in his earliest comic book appearances, which began with 2005’s Amazing Fantasy #15 by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. Such boasting might be common to any brainy teenager, but Cho could back it up, making him a useful sidekick to the Hulk and to Hercules. More recently, Cho got to add brawn to his brains when he became the Totally Awesome Hulk, thanks to nanites that absorbed some of Bruce Banner’s abilities. As the Hulk, Cho regularly fights alongside Kamala Khan and Miles Morales in the the teen superhero team the Champions.
Cho doesn’t get to do quite all of that in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but he does make the most of his small appearance in the series’ second episode. He welcomes Peter into the coterie of young scientists in Oscorp, but he doesn’t hide his arrogance. As long as he can match it with science skills, no one –neither Peter nor the viewers — will mind.
Doctor Connors
Doctor Curt Connors is one of Spider-Man’s oldest friends, and the Lizard is one of his oldest foes. Both were introduced in 1963’s Amazing Spider-Man #6 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and both have showed up again many times since. A kindhearted scientist who offers advice and direction for Peter, Dr. Connors’s life took a tragic turn when he experimented with reptile genes in an attempt to grow back his missing arm. The gambit worked, but turned Connors into the rampaging Lizard, forcing Peter to battle with his beloved teacher.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man turns Curt Connors into Carla Connors, but the basics are still in place. She still takes a liking to Peter and helps him develop his genius, and she’s still missing an arm. It’s only a matter of time, then, before this Doc Connors takes things too far and becomes the Lizard herself.
Dr. Bentley Wittman
At first, Dr. Connors’s colleague at Oscorp might just seem like a standard grouchy nerd, brought perfectly to life by the voice work of comedian Paul F. Tompkins. Wittman spends all of his screen time griping about having interns, and Peter Parker in particular.
However, anyone who catches Doc Connors call Wittman by his first name “Bentley” realizes that we’re not just dealing with any grouchy nerd. We’re dealing with the Wizard, the classic Fantastic Four villain. The Wizard dates all the way back to 1962, when Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber introduced him in Strange Tales #102 as a sniveling evil genius who wanted to prove his might by conquering the FF. In the decades since, the Wizard has become… well, mostly the same. But that’s the fun of the Wizard. He’s an unrepentant supervillain, who yells at minions, cackles while explaining his plan, and even twirls his mustache. And if you don’t want to hear Tompkins voice that kind of baddie, well, I feel sorry for you.
Pearl Pangan
With no Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy in sight, Pearl Pangan becomes the object of Peter’s affection in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Even though she’s a bit older, dating Lonnie Lincoln, and, you know, his former babysitter, Pete can’t help but find her beguiling.
Most comic book fans, however, might be a bit confused. Pearl Pangan only first appeared in 2019, in the awkwardly titled War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 by Greg Pak and Leinil Yu. In the pages of that comic, Pearl is a scientist in the Philipenes who doesn’t even know who Peter Parker is. After a magic liquid gave her the ability to control water, Pangan became the superhero Wave, a character most people really only know as an annoying card in Marvel Snap.
The Z-List Grab Bag
Pearl Pangan is hardly the only Z-lister who shows up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Asha and Jeanne Foucault, Peter and Cho’s colleagues in Wittman’s Oscorp lab, both come from the comics. The Wakandan Asha first appeared in Infinity: The Hunt #1 (2013) by Matt Kindt and Steven Sanders. Since then, she’s used her invisibility powers to defend her home country in a couple of issues of Black Panther. A creation of Christos N. Gage and Mike McKone from 2010’s Avengers Academy #1, Jeanne Foucault has had a slightly more notable career as the antihero Finesse, fighting alongside X-23 and the Enchantress Sylvie.
But the deepest pull thus far has to be Butane, the fire-based baddie that Peter fights in episode two. Even if someone remembers Butane from Excalibur #93 and 94 (1993), the only two comics he’s ever been in, they wouldn’t recognize him as the guy crossing paths with Spidey. That’s because he’s named in the credits and subtitles, and because he has a totally different look. But I don’t think the change would offend Butane’s creator Alan Davis, since he’s probably forgot about the Z-lister too.
New episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man stream every Wednesday on Disney+.