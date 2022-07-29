Paper Girls Review: Prime Video Adaptation Delivers

A quick rundown of the show’s labyrinthine plot: On Nov. 1, 1988, newbie paper girl Erin (Riley Lai Nelet) finds her first day of work complicated by everything from racist locals to mischief-causing teens in the Cleveland suburb of Stony Stream, Ohio. She is quickly befriended by the tech-savvy Tiffany (Camryn Jones), who in turn introduces her to the neighborhood’s other paper girls: rich girl KJ (Fina Strazza) and abrasive rebel Mac (Sofia Rozinsky).

Together, the four young women find themselves thrust into a time-hopping adventure that sends them into 2019, where they encounter adult versions of Erin and Tiffany (portrayed by the always excellent Ali Wong and Sekai Abenì), as well as separate factions in an eras-spanning war that resulted from the discovery of time travel in which those who dare to exit their own timelines face immediate execution at the hands of the Prioress (an excellent Adina Porter, best known for her role on True Blood) and her superior, the enigmatic Grandfather (Jason Mantzoukas, bringing a sinister edge to his typical humorous scenery-chewing). Together, the girls attempt to stay alive long enough to make it back to their home time.

Given the comic’s dense narrative, one would be forgiven if they thought that the showrunners — including Christopher C. Rogers and creator Stephany Folsom (who left the series during the first season’s production) — wouldn’t dare to add any more material. Audaciously enough, they do just that by introducing the characters of Larry (Nate Corddry), a time operative with his own agenda, and Dylan (Cliff Chamberlin), Mac’s once-hoodlum brother-turned-doctor who is surprised to see his little sister for reasons that are obvious to anyone familiar with the show’s source material. None of this material feels extraneous however, and the additions lead into big comic moments seamlessly.

Humanity was the focus of Brian K. Vaughan’s writing in the comics, and if anything that is only enhanced here. To paraphrase one of the book’s most touching moments, these aren’t just paper girls, they’re friends. Over the course of these initial eight episodes we get to watch their relationships evolve in an honest way. Whether bonding over the shared trauma the characters are experiencing, or dealing with the tumult of puberty (the topic of one’s first period was never been tackled with such candid grace on TV before) or discovering same-sex attraction, Paper Girls always feels genuine. This is no small feat in a story that threatens to overwhelm the viewers with chrono-centric info dumps from, um, time to time.

The theme of what time does to us and our dreams recurs throughout these eight episodes, with the girls having to come face-to-face with the consequences of decisions they have yet to make that have shaped their future selves. It’s a fascinating aspect of the series that implores the viewer to analyze how their 12-year-old self would feel about where they wound up. The ability to generate deep rumination about one’s life is a staple of great science fiction, and it is something that Paper Girls excels at.

Each of the leads get an opportunity to take center stage here, and it’s easy to imagine how much of an inspiration these characters will become to young viewers who will find a way to sneakily watch the series despite its realistic use of profanity and at times surprising violence. The performances are across the board excellent, marking the latest casting coup of unknowns from Amazon. (Expect Paper Girls to be the group costume this Halloween if the show takes off).