You Season 5 Teases Joe’s Past Coming Back to Haunt Him

This article contains a few spoilers from You season 4.

We’ve known for a while that season 5 of You was going to be Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) swan song. When the series was renewed for a fifth season back in 2023, it was announced at the time that it would be the show’s final season. Netflix has now revealed that season 5 is set to premiere in 2025, showing us a couple of hints at what this final chapter might entail for Joe.

In addition to this announcement, Netflix has released two posters, both centered on Joe’s victims across the last four seasons. Because of this, it seems reasonable to guess (or at least hope) that maybe Joe will finally face some consequences for the trail of bodies he’s left in his wake across the last four seasons.

For the briefest of moments last season, it seemed like Joe may have felt some remorse for what he’s done. His brain created an entirely separate personality in order for him to continue killing, and he came close to taking his own life when he realized that no matter what he does, he’s a killer at heart. However, despite surviving his attempt at death by suicide, Joe doesn’t see this second chance as an opportunity to atone and face the consequences for what he’s done. Instead, with the encouragement of his new incredibly wealthy partner Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), he decides to double down on his misdeeds.