You Goes Full Glass Onion in Its Wild Fourth Season

In a delightful twist that livens up the fourth installment of the series, the hunter becomes the hunted. Badgley seems up to the task, deploying Joe’s trademark shifty eyes and secret smile as shields against a nemesis that would seek to destroy him. The mystery texter immediately seems to know Joe well, forcing him to confront the contradictions inherent in his obsessive cycles of love and death. Joe has often had to grapple with whether or not he is a good person, but he has always sought external validation in the form of being “good enough” to be loved by the objects of his obsession. Here, Joe’s inner narrative is no longer focused on seeking acceptance; it’s seeking revenge. This new focus forces Joe to confront some harsh truths about his own motivations and desires that he’s been pushing away for the duration of the series thus far. The result is thrilling.

As the body count starts to rise, Joe becomes more and more enmeshed with Kate and Malcolm’s friends. He finds himself particularly drawn to Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), a man who has a checkered past similar to Joe’s. He’s also a beloved public figure who’s about to run for mayor of London. However, the rest of the group is borderline insufferable. With the exceptions of the workaholic Kate and the kindhearted Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), the toxic group is full of mostly terrible, cruel, self-centered opportunists who are so horrible that they might just deserve to die, and they spend every possible moment together.

While Joe is in familiar moneyed territory, the cast of new characters livens up the world of the show. In particular, Keeper’s effervescent Lady Phoebe and Speleers’s enigmatic Rhys Montrose are captivating to watch whenever they’re on screen. And even though we’ve seen this dynamic play out before in past seasons with Love and Joe, Charlotte Ritchie does a capable job of portraying Kate as a possible love interest / foil for our anti-hero. She’s certainly no Love, but her acerbic character has some potential that I hope will continue to blossom when Part 2 of the season drops in March.

Eventually, the group ends up on a mini-break at Phoebe’s family getaway called Hampshire House. And Joe is along for the ride.

On the first evening at the mansion, Phoebe is carried into the dining room, covered in blood. A servant announces that Lady Phoebe has died, and it’s up to them to find out who killed her. A group of insanely wealthy people playing a murder mystery game at a fancy pants location while a killer is in their midst? If you’ve recently seen Rian Johnson’s film Glass Onion, the concept might sound more than a bit familiar.

Sure, the idea of a murderer lurking among a group of supposed friends isn’t new territory — some of the most famous mystery novels, such as Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, capitalize on the concept — but the idea that these people would also be tempting fate by playing a murder mystery game is objectively hilarious.