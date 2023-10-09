Yellowstone’s CBS Run Is a Reminder of Why It’s a Hit

Many fans within the Yellowstone community feel as if a censored version of the show is a betrayal to the true flavor of the brand. One fan posted in an online forum that “it just isn’t the same when cowboys don’t cuss.” Others, perhaps justifiably, have said that if there are those who would watch the show but cannot handle the profanity, then those people should not watch. But that statement makes it seem like the swearing, sex, and violence is what defines the show, and that’s simply not true.

Yellowstone has really proven itself to be one of the most superbly balanced dramas in recent memory, drawing in several different demographics, political leanings, and age groups. It can easily be said that there is something for everyone. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s writing really shines in the early going of the series, giving audiences an entire family of captivating characters.

Having watched the first three episodes of both the censored CBS broadcast, and the original, unbridled Paramount Network version, yes, there are changes, but they are minor. There are less than a half dozen changes to the language in the first two episodes (yes, we counted) and most of the time, it’s a muted f-bomb or changing “god damn” to the somehow less sacrilegious “damn.” Even those defending the “true character” of the show have to realize not much is lost in translation by taking the swearing down a notch.

One notable edit occurs in the heated rivalry between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). In a rare instance, Jamie comes to Beth for advice but, naturally (as has become the custom throughout the show’s run), the two end up exchanging insults. In the uncensored version, Jamie leaves Beth’s room flipping her off, but of course CBS doesn’t show that. Most viewers might not even notice, predominantly because that’s not the climax nor the point of that scene.

The scene really ends with Beth knocking over the family portrait off the wall that Jamie specifically made a point of putting back up. The portrait of the Dutton family is about 30 years old, featuring Kayce, Lee, Jamie and Beth all as kids, standing with their mother, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol). As Jamie hangs the picture back up (since Beth took it down as soon as she came home) he stares his sister dead in the eye, confronting her about their mother’s death. That move is the real “f-you” and that’s exactly how Sheridan wrote it. Jamie flipping the bird could never compete with that, and it perfectly encapsulates the soul-wrenching rivalry Beth and Jamie have towards one another. They never pull emotional punches.

So what about the sex drive of the show? The first three episodes feature a few steamy scenes, almost always featuring fan-favorites Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser). Yes, CBS trimmed a bit of their first sex scene to diminish the sheer titillating aggressiveness of their love-making, but there isn’t a human-being alive who won’t need to catch their breath even after the censored version of that scene.