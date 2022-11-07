Yellowstone: Wes Bentley Teases Season 5 Jamie and Beth Showdown 

There’s no such things as a quiet day on Yellowstone – but as we head into season 5, there’s nothing short of all out war brewing between the battling Dutton family members. It’s just a case of whether everyone is going to make it out of their latest squabbles alive.

Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley, went through the wringer by the end of season 4, with a revenge mission set by adopted sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) resulting in him shooting his biological father Garrett (Will Patton) in the head.

Considering Beth has photographic evidence of his involvement in the murder, and is using it as leverage over Jamie going forward, it’s clearly something he is very clearly not too happy with – and a dire situation he doesn’t want lasting too long.

But of course, since when does a Dutton take anything lying down?