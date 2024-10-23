Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Teases a Major Dutton Family Betrayal

Sarah has one of the more memorable lines as she venomously tells Jamie “Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions,” foreshadowing the final battle between John and Jamie. Knowing that Kevin Costner is not returning to the show, it begs the question how his character will be written off. Could Jamie finally go through with an act that takes true testicular fortitude, and land a major blow against the Duttons? Could he now literally be the death of John, rather than merely a disappointment?

However, with John out, it also removes what was arguably the only thing standing in the way of Beth completely destroying her adopted brother once and for all. In the trailer, Jamie can be heard threatening someone, likely Beth, on the other end of the phone, promising “you destroy me, you destroy yourself” which is a mutually-destructive vow Jamie has made before. However, let’s face it – if Jamie betrays the family it would not be a shock at all. It may give the character a rather one-note feel for most of his five season arc, but it is not exactly out of left field. There may be an even bigger betrayal this trailer teases.

Since the inception of the show, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) has been a man torn between two worlds. He seems to be one of the only Duttons who shuns the power-hungry ambition and cutthroat nature his father has tried to instill and instead focuses on the truly important things in life, namely his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son, Tate (Brecken Merrill).

Kayce has always enjoyed the quiet life, living with Monica and Tate on the reserve, embracing the spirituality of the First Nations people he calls both friends and family. There have been many times when Monica (who rarely earns points with audience members) has told Kayce he must choose between her and the destructive end that goes hand in hand with being a Dutton.

Tempting Kayce even further away from his family is long standing frenemy, Thomas Rainwater, (Gil Birmingham), and in this trailer, the two can be seen swearing a blood oath to one another, and announcing themselves as brothers. Immediately after, Rainwater’s trusted consigliere, Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) can be seen in war paint with a small army on horseback behind him. It has long been Rainwater’s dream not only to reclaim his ancestral land, but to build a legacy on that land, and while John has at times assisted Rainwater, the Yellowstone plot remains a massive piece of Rainwater’s dream. With John now out of the way, Rainwater may see this as his last opportunity to seize the land, and that is likely with Kayce by his side.

The trailer then juxtaposes that newfound brotherhood with Beth announcing “He will ruin this family’s name.” This could easily mean Jamie, but what if it isn’t just clever editing, and is actually about Kayce? What if Kayce joining forces with Rainwater is what causes the Duttons to lose the ranch once and for all? There have yet to be any major shifts in personality for the mainstay characters of the show, but with this future of Yellowstone very much up in the air, it might be the best time for Taylor Sheridan and his writing team to finally throw fans a massive curveball in the form of Kayce’s perceived betrayal.