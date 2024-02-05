The Yellowstone Cast’s Best Non-Yellowstone Roles

Costner showed audiences he deserved to be acting beside great performers like Mary McDonnell and Graham Greene. Costner can often play second fiddle to his costars, and is rarely the most memorable performance, even if he is billed as the lead (see The Untouchables, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves or Field of Dreams and try to argue Connery, Rickman or James L. Jones don’t steal the spotlight). Yet in Dances with Wolves, Costner brought such range and emotional sensitivity to the role that it is by far his strongest performance. With everything else he did on the film, it’s truly an accomplishment.

Luke Grimes as Marc Alan Lee in American Sniper

When compared to some of his more established castmates, Grimes, who plays the youngest Dutton brother, Kayce, is also the most green in terms of his career. Granted he’s portrayed Elliot Grey, brother to the raunchy Christian in the strangely popular 50 Shades of Grey franchise, but once again, less proves to be more.

Grimes pays tribute to real life solider Marc Alan Lee in American Sniper, opposite Bradley Cooper in the story of former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Cooper) and his PTSD after coming home from Iraq. Grimes’ Lee was based off a real life SEAL as well, a man who was award the Silver Star and Bronze Star medal. Grimes give Lee the treatment he deserved, and does well to mesh with the rest of the cast to give the film its sense of honor and fraternity that director Clint Eastwood was trying to attain, and his story does well to lend the film its haunting truth about the horrors of war.

Kelly Reilly as Detective Anna Travis in Above Suspicion

The Dutton family daughter and most intimidating character could not be a further departure from who Reilly is in real life. She has often spoken about how tough it is to play Beth’s no nonsense cutthroat personality, but the fact that Reilly does it so convincingly is why she’s an amazing actress. Strangely enough, however, Reilly seems to flip back and forth between playing “sweet” and “salty.” She’s received fan recognition for her role in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes films, and is equally as memorable in her snobbish characterization as Caroline Bingley in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved Pride & Prejudice.

However fans of Reilly’s work in Yellowstone can easily draw a comparison between Beth and Caroline. It is almost as if Caroline was a precursor to Beth, utilizing her own English accent a little more in the period piece, and trading in early 19th century gowns for cowgirl boots. If you want to see a change of pace, look no further than the British series Above Suspicion. The 11-episode limited series was critically acclaimed, as was Reilly’s Detective Anna Travis, the main character and heroine of the original novels on which the series was based.

Reilly, herself, loved playing the role for several reasons. Her television debut was opposite Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect, and so the role of Travis felt to almost complete a circle, but it went much deeper than that for Reilly. Her father, a veteran police officer was able to be on the set of Above Suspicion as an advisor to the role, and Reilly talked about her sense of personal pride she had to not only pay tribute to her father, but show him a character who is pure and true.