Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Old Wounds

The hunt-off between Nat and Lottie was a bit of a bust for both girls. Nat and the group lost the frozen moose to the lake abyss, and Lottie almost froze to death. But their bathtub heart-to-heart seems to be the actual fruit of their labor—they’re starting to understand each other and bond over the pressure they’re under as leaders in the group. When they tell each other “good game,” it’s as if they suddenly remember they were teammates once.

There’s some weird team-building going on in the present-day at the Sadecki household, too. Shauna comes clean to Callie about murdering Adam, and while Jeff is initially upset when Shauna tells him she’s roped their daughter into their bloody cover-up, this new honesty policy seems to be bringing the three of them closer together. The three of them have been habitually lying to each other for so long that, while the Adam thing will probably ruin their lives in the end, at least they’re in it together and have started to establish some open communication.

The brilliant thing about present-day Shauna is Melanie Lynsky’s portrayal of a person who’s seen and done so much gnarly sh*t that it’s rendered her something of a sociopath. The way she talks about Adam’s murder so casually is disturbing, but it’s also wickedly funny and hits that twisted-humor sweet spot that permeates so much of the show.

The connection between Nat and Lisa continues to strengthen as they spend time with each other. Their road trip to Lisa’s mom’s house is telling—her mom is controlling as hell, and Nat can clearly relate, sticking up for Lisa and even smuggling her fish for her to take back to the compound. To Nat, it’s obvious that Lottie’s created an “illusion of freedom” to pull the wool over her followers’ eyes, and she’s trying to instill a sense of independence in Lisa probably because she sees a lot of herself in her. And their new friendship is mutually beneficial, too, with Lisa inspiring Nat to turn down the shot at the bar. Seems as though Nat has found something new to live for in the wake of Travis’ death.

Juliette Lewis’ perpetual snarl and venomous sarcasm is always entertaining—it’s kind of her thing. But what’s really tremendous about her is that the default dryness and irreverence makes the moments of sincerity all the more meaningful. You can tell Nat is truly starting to care about Lisa and wants to free her from Charlotte’s purple posse.

Speaking of Charlotte, she’s completely shook by her visions coming back after all these years. She feels a responsibility to her group and she doesn’t want everything she’s built to crumble along with her sanity. The therapist prompts her to ask herself what the visions are trying to tell her, but she’s determined to suppress them. “They’re not real,” she says. But she’s clearly terrified of someone or something when she makes a blood sacrifice on her knees and says, “Can this just be enough, please?”