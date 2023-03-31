Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Edible Complex

The friction between present-day Lottie and Nat isn’t as engrossing as their burgeoning rivalry in the flashbacks, but it’s entertaining nonetheless. Juliette Lewis can make even the tiniest moments hilarious, like when she picks up the heliotrope-dyed clothes Lottie’s flock has left for her to wear and winces in disgust at the pseudo-bohemian BS of it all.

But is it all BS? There are hints that Lottie isn’t as benevolent as she appears to be, like how she condescends to the girl Nat stabbed in the hand when she gets her coffee order wrong. Lottie’s community does seem like a front for something strange, though her empathy does seem intrinsic and true. Is she telling the truth about her involvement (or lack thereof) in Travis’ death? It’s an interesting question whose answer will, as they do in shows like these, lead to even more questions.

The subplot focusing on Shauna’s daughter Callie is easily the least compelling on the show at the moment. From a plot perspective it does make sense, and watching how she, Shauna, and Jeff’s family dynamic is affected by the conspiracy surrounding Adam’s murder should lead to some pretty intense confrontations. But the simple fact is that it’s difficult to like Callie at this point in the story, which makes her a tough protagonist to get invested in.

Take Misty, for example. She’s clearly a bad person who is capable of, and has done, atrocious things. But she’s such a charismatic, psychologically complex character that, despite her flaws, we still like her. Or at the very least, we like watching her. When Callie ditches her friend to do shots of Fireball with Kevin’s undercover partner, it couldn’t feel any less relevant to anything. Why should we care? Yes, she has legitimate qualms with her parents, and thus far, the only thing she’s guilty of is being a bit of a brat sometimes. But we have yet to see a character moment that makes her worth buying into as a focal point of the story.

Tai’s portion of the show fared better this week, with some creepy visions and foreboding bouts of hysteria hinting at some dark days to come. In the ‘90s, we see her glimpse a “no-eyed man” as she nearly sleepwalks to her death before being saved by Van. Van’s just the best, by the way, and it comes as a huge relief to learn that she’ll be involved in the present-day storyline because she definitely deserves to not be eaten in the wilderness by her friends.

Adult Tai’s unhealthy obsession with staying awake and focusing on everything but her family comes to a head in startling fashion here, with the hallucination of her son and the subsequent violent car crash with Simone in the passenger seat signaling her complete and utter self-destruction. How this series of calamities resolves will undoubtedly involve Van, whose courage and strength is hopefully still intact following whatever events ultimately played out in the wilderness all those years ago.