Yellowjackets: Why Lottie is a Reluctant Messiah

He goes on to say “Because I think we see Lottie in the wilderness in a certain way as a sort of like a reluctant Messiah, who’s channeling a certain kind of quasi spiritualism. And then we see her get off the plane after rescue. And obviously, she’s changed and something is terrible, because she screams and we go to main titles, then we cut forward and we see her as a grown up. And I think that creates a great deal of mystery which we intend to mine, of course, in the course of the season, in terms of how those three Lotties can coexist, and what happened to explain it.”

While many in the group have come to rely on teen Lottie’s prophetic visions to get them through the harsh winter we find them in at the start of season 2, others are still hesitant to fully put their faith in Lottie. During their search for Javi, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) accepts Lottie’s blessings before leaving the cabin to appease Travis, but doesn’t really believe in it herself. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) occasionally goes along to appease Van, but is also willing to make fun of how bizarre some of Lottie’s rituals are. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) spends most of the winter traumatized by Jackie’s death, but also speaks up when Lottie gives her a baby blanket in episode 3 with the mysterious symbol of the forest stitched on it.

Whereas the others see this symbol as a protective sigil blessed by Lottie and the wilderness, Natalie and Taissa are quick to remind them that they found this symbol around the dead guy in the attic. But even as the girls begin to argue with each other, it doesn’t last long as Shauna’s nose starts to bleed onto the blanket and birds begin to fall dead from the sky. Natalie argues that the birds could be diseased, but Lottie insists that they are a blessing and urges the girls to gather them.

Lottie may have reluctantly stepped up as the spiritual leader of the group while they were trapped in the forest, but when we meet Lottie in the present day, it seems like she’s accepted her messianic talents, to an extent. The season 1 finale reveals that Lottie has become a cult leader that uses the symbol of the forest to bring people together, but when we meet adult Lottie this season, her motives appear a lot less sinister than her kidnapping of Natalie (Juliette Lewis) might suggest. Even though she uses the symbol from the forest at her “wellness retreat,” there’s no evidence of cannibalism, blood sacrifices, or foreboding visions. Instead of trying to totally ignore what happened in the wilderness, she’s using what she learned there and during her time in a Switzerland mental institution to help others.

Things change, however, when adult Lottie’s visions return at the end of episode 3 “Digestif.” She sees the beehives of her collective covered with blood and surrounded by dead bees before being snapped back to reality by one of her followers. The song “Bells for Her” by Tori Amos plays over this scene, with the lyrics “can’t stop what’s coming, can’t stop what’s on its way” conveying how ominous this vision feels for Lottie. She’s visibly shaken, as though she’s been sent back to the wilderness and rescue was nothing but a dream. Lottie feels something sinister in that moment, and is worried about what this means for her and the other plane crash survivors.

Lottie’s connection to Travis’ death and her kidnapping of Natalie may have framed her as a potential villain this season, but the showrunners have made sure that we realize Lottie’s story is just as complex as the other survivors.