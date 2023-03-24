Yellowjackets Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

Misty Quigley (Sammi Hanratty), the team’s equipment manager, is surprisingly knowledgeable about survival techniques, and gets to work helping the survivors of the crash, despite the fact that she was relentlessly bullied by some of the team and others at their high school. She doesn’t hesitate to amputate Ben’s leg after it’s mangled by plane debris, she teaches everyone how to bandage each others’ wounds, and gets everyone to pool resources so that they can take stock of what they have. But as much as Misty helps the team throughout their time in the wilderness, she also does something questionable. She finds the plane’s black box and distress beacon and instead of telling the others, she destroys it because she finally feels useful and liked by the team.

Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) tries to convince Travis to help Javi look for their dad, who fell out of the plane as it was going down, but Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) finds Coach Martinez dead in a tree before they can. The girls have to work together to bring him down and they bury him beside the pilots and their dead teammates.

After a few days, some of the girls realize that rescue isn’t coming anytime soon and decide to explore their surroundings. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) finds a lake and tries to convince the others to leave the plane and set up camp near the water instead. Jackie (Ella Purnell) doesn’t want to leave in case rescue comes, but is ultimately out-voted.

The Cabin in the Woods

The survivors spend some time at the lake before spotting a cabin in the distance. The cabin is unfortunately abandoned, but it does offer some additional supplies and shelter for them. But as they prepare to spend their first night at the cabin, Taissa hears what sounds like footsteps coming from the attic. She goes up alone to explore and finds Lottie (Courtney Eaton) staring terrified at the body of the previous owner who died with a shotgun beside him.

Even after burying the desiccated corpse of the previous owner, Lottie appears to still sense something sinister about the survivors’ new home. The others brush it off as fear of their situation and work to settle in. Because of his injury, Ben suggests that the teens compete to see who has the best aim before they start hunting for food. Travis and Natalie are revealed to be the best shooters in the group, so they become the designated hunters. Even though Natalie and Travis seem to hate each other at first, the two grow close as they spend more time together.

Meanwhile, Misty is taking advantage of Ben’s injury to get close to him. She insists on helping him with everything from eating to pooping, and refuses to take the hint that he wants to be left alone. It turns out that Misty had a huge crush on the coach before the crash, and is hoping that stepping in as his caregiver during this crisis will make him fall in love with her. Misty goes full Kathy Bates in Misery and goes so far as to poison Ben so that he’ll stay weak. To stop Misty from killing him, Ben plays along and tells Misty that he has feelings for her.