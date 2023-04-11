The Songs and Soundtrack of Yellowjackets Season 2

This article contains spoilers through the latest episode of Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets has been doing deep-cut needledrops since before Stranger Things season 4 made it cool. While the series certainly leans into the late ’90s setting of the plane crash flashbacks for much of its music (as it should), the present day timeline keeps the series from feeling too limited in its scope of song choices. Yellowjackets is one of the few shows that could pull off having songs from Papa Roach and Sharon Van Etten in the same episode without it being too distracting. Instead, this eclectic mix of music shows that the music supervisor and showrunners know how important the right song is to the story.

Yellowjackets may cover heavy things like trauma and cannibalism, but that doesn’t mean that its soundtrack can’t be full of bops and bangers, including the title sequence song “No Return” by Anna Waronker and Craig Wedren. Here are the best needledrops from each episode, as well as the other notable songs featured.

Episode 3 – Digestif

“Bells for Her” – Tori Amos

This episode ends with both versions of Lottie (teen version played by Courtney Eaton, adult played by Simone Kessell) struggling with the weight of their visions. After a flock of dead birds fall onto the cabin, teen Lottie reassures the others that they aren’t diseased, but rather a gift from the forest. Adult Lottie is starting to have visions for the first time since their rescue and sees the beehives of her wellness retreat covered with blood. “Bells for Her” by Tori Amos plays over both scenes, its haunting melody conveying the danger that awaits Lottie in both the past and the present. The lyrics of the chorus “Can’t stop what’s coming. Can’t stop what’s on its way” further emphasizing the impending doom that Lottie feels.