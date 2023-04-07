Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Digestif

Shauna and Lottie have a nice exchange in the cabin, with the latter exhibiting once again her innate ability to soothe those in distress and assuage their deepest fears. She’s clearly full of empathy, but there’s a buzzing malevolence, whether internal or external, that seems to be haunting her. The ominous symbol, the vision of her beehive meeting a bloody demise…there’s something seriously messed up roiling underneath all of the lavender-hued serenity on the surface.

Throughout the episode, we see flashbacks of Coach Ben’s relationship with his partner Paul falling apart as he chose to prioritize the team over committing to spending his life with Paul. Watching him in a catatonic state as he removes himself from the kids who now horrify him is a clear sign that he regrets choosing the Cannibal Crew over Paul. This building resentment seems to almost certainly be leading to catastrophe at the cabin.

Tai’s story sees the least development in this episode, which is a shame considering Van is one of the most likable characters on the show. Again, we see her dutifully watching over Tai to prevent her from hurting herself while sleepwalking, and they discover together that Tai’s been heeding the call of the man with no eyes, who seems to be connected to the mysterious symbol looming over both timelines. We don’t learn much here—we know she isn’t herself when she’s sleepwalking, and we’ve already seen her follow the man with no eyes. And the present day story doesn’t give us much to chew on either, with Tai again being seemingly corrupted by her other self. It’s like the showrunners feel an obligation to check in with her story every episode even when there isn’t much to say or reveal, which is ultimately to the show’s detriment.

There are far more interesting developments in Natalie’s storylines, with young Nat saying a somber goodbye to Jackie’s remains, surviving a harrowing encounter with a white moose, and getting outnumbered by her teammates and Travis, who all seem to be buying into Lottie’s “teachings” now. The symbol on the baby blanket is creepy enough, but the barrage of suicidal birds and Shauna’s bloody nose feel like sure signs that there’s something screwy going on here, though Nat and Ben seem to be the only ones who see it.

Adult Lottie’s attempts to indoctrinate Nat into her community is a consistent source of comedy for the show thanks to Juliette Lewis’s priceless, indignant sneers. She’s an exceedingly entertaining onscreen grump, and while her oil-and-water rapport with Simone Kessell isn’t quite as enjoyable as what we saw last season with her and Christina Ricci (that stuff was incredible), she still knocks it out of the park every time. The therapy session with Lottie…ahem, “Charlotte”…teaching Lisa to forgive Nat by handing her a fork to stab her with demonstrates the power of Charlotte’s influence over her followers, and with all of this focus on Lisa, it’ll be interesting to see whether Nat ultimately unlocks her more impulsive tendencies.

For once, things seem to be looking up for Misty. Back in the ‘90s, she’s finally starting to squeeze her way back into the group’s good graces, winning them over with her emphatic monologue from Steel Magnolias during Shauna’s baby shower. She and Crystal are hitting it off mostly because neither of them have social filters. The line about Crystal consuming her identical twin in the womb is almost as hilariously demented as the glint in Misty’s eye when she hears it.