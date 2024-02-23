X-Men: The Animated Series – The 10 Best Episodes

The action sequences alone are worth a watch (and a rewatch at any given point) but the attention to detail and the respect for X-lore is yet another standout for this episode. Even if it is a mere throw-away line of expositional dialogue (a common tool often used within the show’s writing), audiences learn so much about Juggernaut – that he is not a mutant, that his powers are mystical, that he and his half-brother Charles had a tumultuous relationship. It is a fairly light episode, there’s no important parable, or subtextual political lesson, but anyone new to the vast X-Men history can watch two of the X-Men’s greatest heavies duke it out, and at the same time become fairly knowledgeable about the character of Juggernaut in a very enjoyable 22 minutes.

The Cure

Season 1 Episode 9

Much like Bennett’s version of Juggernaut, Cal Dodd’s raspy snarls as Wolverine, George Buza’s mellifluous Beast or Lenore Zann’s Southern drawl with Rogue, there were countless voice characterizations that are now burned into the brain of an entire generation of X-Men fans because of this show.

Perhaps none were so impactful, however, as John Colicos’ Apocalypse. The writing for this mutant powerhouse was impeccable for this series, as his dialogue resonated with the fierce intelligence and genocidal maliciousness the character is synonymous with. Apocalypse had only appeared in the comic pages for half a dozen years at the point of his debut in the animated show, but he quickly established himself as one of the most powerful beings in all of Marvel.

The episode also introduces us to the shape-shifting Mystique, as well as future Brotherhood members Avalanche and Pyro. Once again, the writing of the show is to be praised, as it deals with one of the most important story threads of the X-Men mythology – that of a cure for the mutant X-gene. Centering around Rogue and her inability to be intimate with someone because of her abilities, we start to learn that not all mutants consider their powers a gift. It should be commended that once again, in a small half hour-arc, we are able to see Rogue lament her powers, seeking out a cure, and come to the realization she’s better off embracing who she is, all while still holding onto the pain and loneliness the character often feels.

It was something that even a feature length film couldn’t get right when Brett Ratner’s X-Men: The Last Stand embraced a similar storyline. Considering the shortcomings of that film, it was merely a drop in a large bucket of failure, but at least the animated show taught kids about trying to embrace any perceived faults they may have, and accepting who they are.