X-Men ’97 Trailer Confirms the Arrival of a Classic Villain

In addition to its perfect theme song, X-Men: The Animated Series became a hit because it took adapted storylines from the Chris Claremont and Jim Lee eras of comics, complete with their soap opera histrionics and their complicated storylines. But with the first trailer of the revival series X-Men ’97, it appears that the series is ready to tackle one of the weirdest X-Men storylines of all time.

The new trailer mostly consists of clips of the gang back together and setting up the new status quo, with reformed villain Magneto taking over as headmaster of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the wake of Charles’s death (spoiler: he gets better). But some might note a surprise insert shot of Cyclops in his Scott Summers civvies resting his hand on Jean Grey’s pregnant belly.

Photo: Disney+.

But my child, that is not Jean Grey. That is Madelyne Pryor. Restrictions (imposed by an editor who fears for my sanity) prevent me from getting into the whole thing, but Madelyne Pryor is a clone of Jean Grey made by Mister Sinister as part of his plan to manipulate the Summers genetic line. After Jean died (the first time), Scott met Maddie and fell for her because, well, she looked just like his long-time love. They get married, Scott retires from the X-Men, and they have a child together: Nathan Christopher Charles Summers.

And then, in one of the most despicable acts of editorial-mandated character assassination, Scott drops Maddie and Christopher the very second he learns about Jean’s resurrection. Obviously, the rejection upsets Maddie and, thanks to some shenanigans by demons from Limbo, she becomes the evil Goblin Queen, the principle villain of the great Inferno crossover.