Marvel Needs to Leave the Fox X-Men Behind for Good

This article contains The Marvels spoilers.

Be there when it happens! So declared the final trailer for The Marvels, a 90-second spot that contains almost as many images of past MCU glories as it does shots from the actual movie it claims to promote. The trailer only slightly tips its hand toward the one thing that could be deemed universe-altering, a mid-credit sequence in which Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) awakens in another universe, tended to by a variant of her mother Maria, now in the Binary persona, and Dr. Henry McCoy aka Beast (Kelsey Grammer) of the X-Men.

The X-Men have been a long time coming to the MCU—ever since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, which among other things brought the X-Men characters back under the Marvel umbrella after the film rights had been licensed to Fox in the 1990s. And yet, every onscreen hint and reference about the coming of the mutants has pointed to nostalgia for the live-action and animated versions of the characters developed in those ‘90s and 2000s, mostly at Fox. Beast in The Marvels and Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness resemble their cartoon counterparts from the ‘90s TV series and are performed by Kelsey Grammer and Patrick Stewart, who first played those characters in 2006 and 2000, respectively. Meanwhile the first mention of the word “mutant” in the MCU, in a post-credit scene in Ms. Marvel, comes with a music cue from the animated series’ theme (the scene in The Marvels, conversely, uses a few bars from composer John Ottman’s X-Men theme in the movies X2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past).

Even nods that don’t involve the animated series still hew to the Fox movies, such as Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 and the Pietro Maximoff fake-out with Evan Peters on WandaVision. At no point has the MCU suggested that the X-Men exist within its own universe, promising updated takes on the familiar team, let alone new mutants most associated with the X-Men (Namor, Mr. Immortal, and El-Aguila do not count). While reportedly Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is acutely aware of the value he has in eventually rebooting the X-Men anew for the MCU, for the time being the company has revealed an eagerness to use the preexisting Fox versions of the characters to mine viewers’ nostalgia.