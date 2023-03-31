X-Men ’97 Could Redeem an Iconic Marvel Villain for the MCU

Like any good comic book villain, Essex was given a suitably tragic origin story in Season 5’s acclaimed “Descent.” Taking us to 1888, he faced off against Charles Xavier’s ancestor and was revealed as the husband of Jean Grey’s distant relative. This brought everything together and explained Essex’s obsession with our flame-haired heroine. Even though it was set long before his final chronological appearance in “The Phalanx Covenant: Part II,” the episode made for a fitting end to the character – until now.

In modern times, Essex was last seen (underwhelmingly) running away into a dark alleyway to seemingly never be heard from again. X-Men ‘97 is supposedly picking up a few months after Xavier and Lilandra flew off into space in the show’s finale, with the synopsis claiming that Storm and Cyclops are trying to keep the team together, while formerly villainous Magneto will be stepping up for Charles. Sinister’s scheme surely makes him the big bad of the series, but this has us thinking: are Marvel setting up something bigger?

What the X-Men Movies Get Wrong

Despite Mister Sinister being a mainstay of X-Men: The Animated Series, the character has failed to leap to the silver screen. With the character becoming one of the most infamous X-Men villains since his full introduction in 1987’s The Uncanny X-Men #221, it’s no surprise Fox has at least tried to bring him to life on several occasions.

The post-credit scene for X-Men: Apocalypse was their first attempt. The 2016 movie featured a stinger of Wolverine’s blood being collected by men for the Essex Corporation. While this was meant to lead into James Mangold’s Logan, the director told CinemaBlend his movie didn’t lend itself to “operatic, highly-costumed, stroboscopic villainy.” Similarly, the maligned Dark Phoenix was an Apocalypse sequel that abandoned the tease.

Beyond this, Deadpool 2 had Russell/Firefist (Julian Dennison) being tortured at the Essex House for Mutant Rehabilitation, but our biggest tease came from John Boone’s The New Mutants, where Dr. Reyes (Alice Braga) worked for the Essex Corporation. The movie was delayed and reshot more times than we have Kang variants and, at one point, was supposed to be the first chapter of a trilogy.

The New Mutants eventually became a standalone that nixed its Mister Sinister setup and marked the end of Fox’s reign over the X-Men in disappointing style. Boone told us rumors of Mad Men’s Jon Hamm playing Essex weren’t far off the mark, but it’s thought the character was going to be repurposed for Gambit – which was also abandoned.