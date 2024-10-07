The Worst Star Trek Episodes Ever, Ranked

No, the problem with “Subspace Rhapsody” isn’t the fact that it’s a musical. It’s that the music is bad. Written by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce (apologies to Letters to Cleo superfan Ben Wyatt), the songs in “Subspace Rhapsody” all have the same inspirational, “bigger is better” tone of The Greatest Showman or Dear Evan Hansen. There’s no nuance to the feelings being expressed, no revelations that didn’t already happen through gestures and dialogue in earlier episodes. Sure, Celia Rose Gooding makes Uhura’s songs compelling, but they’re a Tony-nominated Broadway performer. The rest of the cast can’t do much with the bland material.

14. “Silent Enemy” – Enterprise

Malcolm Reed likes pineapple. That’s the big revelation of “Silent Enemy,” a season one episode of Enterprise. Sure, the episode is really about the NX-01 getting phase cannons, but the B-plot follows Hoshi as she tries to learn something about Malcolm for his birthday. And she discovers that he likes pineapple.

Honestly, “Silent Enemy” isn’t that much better or worse than any other episode of Enterprise‘s first season. But it’s the one that highlights what an absolute nothing Reed ended up being. When he’s not whining about his family disrespecting him or arguing with Archer, Reed is an irritating blank. “Silent Enemy” and its lame attempt to make Reed into a character underscores just how much the show botched any crew member who isn’t Tucker, Phlox, or T’Pol.

13. “The Outrageous Okona” – The Next Generation

Like “Silent Enemy,” the A-plot in “The Outrageous Okana” is pretty fun, in which the crew must deal with a rogue called Okona (Billy Campbell). The problem is with the B-plot, in which Data tries to learn about humor. Data’s quest to understand humanity is, of course, an important thread in TNG. But “The Outrageous Okona” gets it wrong, as Data gets help in his quest by conjuring a comedian in the holodeck… a comedian played by Joe Piscopo.

It’s hard to imagine a worse choice to play a 20th century comedian who teaches an android about the meaning of humor. Even if Piscopo isn’t playing himself, and even if Piscopo is still just off a strong Saturday Night Live run, not yet the fully irritating talk radio figure he’s become, he’s not anyone’s idea of a great stand-up. At best, the comedy plot explains why Data is so annoying when he turns on his emotion chip in Generations.

12. “The Child” – The Next Generation

Honestly, this entire list could be made up of TNG episodes, especially from the first two seasons. TNG stumbled in its first two seasons because of Gene Roddenberry’s then-retrograde ideas and because of a writer’s strike. Both of those problems plague “The Child,” the season two premiere. The 1988 writer’s strike forced producers to pull a script originally written by Jaron Summers and Jon Povill for Star Trek Phase II, which did feature early versions of Troi and Riker in the form of The Motion Picture‘s Ilia and Decker, but had very different mores.