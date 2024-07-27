Will the What We Do in the Shadows TV Series Go ‘Six Seasons and a Movie?’
Exclusive: What We Do in the Shadows producers share whether or not there are any plans for the series and its characters beyond a final season.
In the age of streaming, it feels increasingly rare for TV shows to have the opportunity to go out on their own terms. Thankfully, that seems to be exactly what’s happening for FX and Hulu’s What We Do in the Shadows, which is approaching its sixth and final season. But as the series gets closer to its swan song, we can’t help but wonder… is this truly the end for What We Do in the Shadows‘ eternally undead cohorts?
In the Den of Geek studio at SDCC, we asked series producers Paul Simms and Kyle Newacheck if there were any plans for the What We Do in the Shadows go the “six seasons and a movie” route of other cult favorite TV comedies like Community. After all, there is already one What We Do in the Shadows movie, right Even so, the answer from Simms was an overwhelming “no.”
“I love television,” Simms says. “I love television shows, and we put everything we had into this television show, and I am so proud of it, and TV is funnier than movies. You guys might disagree, but a movie? No, if we were gonna ever, ever 20 years from now do anything more, it would be on television.”
Newacheck agrees with his colleague when he later adds, “This was already a movie.” He is of course referring to the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows cult classic, which starred and was written/directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Sure, “a movie and six seasons,” as Simms puts it, might not quite have the same ring to it, but that’s still a pretty remarkable achievement.
Between the movie and the TV show, What We Do in the Shadows has been a part of pop culture for a decade, which is no small feat considering that the premise of both the series and the film revolves around following the quirky hijinks of the most chaotic vampires you’ve ever seen. Thanks to the show and its longevity, the heart of What We Do in the Shadows has been able to grow exponentially alongside its comedic feats.
Simms makes it clear that he appreciates everything the series has been able to accomplish thus far, saying “I feel like we got lucky and managed to end it where we wanted to end it and [got] out a little too soon rather than a little too late. And I’m super satisfied with this being the body of work.” Does he still occasionally have ideas that he wishes he could bring to fruition? Absolutely! But he’s also confident that he and everyone else involved with the series “left it all on the table” for the conclusion of this story.
Newacheck jokingly asks, “What about a movie, six seasons, and a stage play?” To which Matt Berry replies with a pretty strong disinterest. That’s too bad, because a What We Do in the Shadows stage play, or musical even, could be a lot of fun, eh? The characters could break the fourth wall and address the audience directly, move out into the audience, fly around on wires. But alas, it will probably never come to pass.
What We Do in the Shadows may truly be done with its upcoming season, but that doesn’t mean that its legacy will end with it. The show is beloved for a reason, and its impact and meme-ability will likely last long beyond its final episode. It’s understandable and even admirable that the creators are willing and ready to end the series here. But should they change their minds at any point, there is a loyal fanbase that will happily revisit these characters and this world, even after the final credits roll.