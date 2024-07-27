Will the What We Do in the Shadows TV Series Go ‘Six Seasons and a Movie?’

In the age of streaming, it feels increasingly rare for TV shows to have the opportunity to go out on their own terms. Thankfully, that seems to be exactly what’s happening for FX and Hulu’s What We Do in the Shadows, which is approaching its sixth and final season. But as the series gets closer to its swan song, we can’t help but wonder… is this truly the end for What We Do in the Shadows‘ eternally undead cohorts?

In the Den of Geek studio at SDCC, we asked series producers Paul Simms and Kyle Newacheck if there were any plans for the What We Do in the Shadows go the “six seasons and a movie” route of other cult favorite TV comedies like Community. After all, there is already one What We Do in the Shadows movie, right Even so, the answer from Simms was an overwhelming “no.”

“I love television,” Simms says. “I love television shows, and we put everything we had into this television show, and I am so proud of it, and TV is funnier than movies. You guys might disagree, but a movie? No, if we were gonna ever, ever 20 years from now do anything more, it would be on television.”

Newacheck agrees with his colleague when he later adds, “This was already a movie.” He is of course referring to the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows cult classic, which starred and was written/directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Sure, “a movie and six seasons,” as Simms puts it, might not quite have the same ring to it, but that’s still a pretty remarkable achievement.