How What We Do in the Shadows Explores Guillermo’s Van Helsing Problem

“You see the beginning stages from the first couple of episodes, it’s taking a while for the transformation to take place,” Guillén tells Den of Geek. Undoing the process, or doubling down on it by having another vampire also give blood to an already-transfused subject, carries dire consequences. These were not hinted at when Guillermo first showed signs of vampiric metamorphosis, which was cute as a bat’s ear during the early episodes.

“The ears are really cool,” Guillén says about the first visual evidence of his changing nature. “Our special effects team is amazing. (The ears are) like a little headset that I could put on, like Ariana Grande ears.” But the reveal during “The Campaign” is both dynamic and hysterical, and required much more work than the early supernatural teases.

“For the baby wings or prosthetics, they had to mold my back,” Guillén says. “That took a process. It’s kind of weird to stand still while someone puts plaster on your back while you’re shirtless, and then molds it and lets it dry, and then holds up, you know, skin. It felt like going to the spa. But it was a little new for me.”

While the overall initial impression is more of a giggle than a shock, the newly sprouted appendages are only a starter set. The soon-to-be former familiar will be moving far deeper into unfamiliar territory.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg because they had to do with so many things, especially with the Laszlo and Guillermo storyline,” Guillén says. “The creations that come out of that were amazing to me. Especially because they had to mold my face into certain things. That was exciting to watch. You see it sprinkled throughout the season. There’s a lot happening. I’m excited for everyone to take a look.”

It is also exciting to see how dramatically the ill-effects of the transformation go, especially as the collateral damage rises. As Laszlo continues his experiments, and Guillermo continues progress sideways into a nether existence, there is nothing to conclude whether the deterrent to full vampirism is the shoddy way it was done by Vampire Derek or because of Guillermo’s family history.