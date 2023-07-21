Why “Pride Parade” is A What We Do in the Shadows Cast Favorite

This article contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3.

Staten Island isn’t known as the most progressive of the five boroughs of New York City. Sean Rinaldi (Anthony Atamanuik) wants to change that in What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 “Pride Parade.” If elected as Staten Island Comptroller, he promises a platform which can support everyone, and the installment is titled for his most ambitious plank.

Sean is so inclusive, he is not content to draw the LBGTQ+ communities, he wants to appeal to the LMNOPs. To do that, he needs donors who bring A, B, and O, positive and negative, to the voting booths. It’s the kind of infusion only Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), can bring to heat the chill reception expected at a wintertime, after hours, pride parade on the streets of Staten Island.

“We all get really hyper and hyperactive when it’s cold and have to film outside,” Novak tells us. “There’s something about it that just energizes everyone. It’s cold, but it’s fun.”