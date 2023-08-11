This condition has been hinted intermittently throughout the series. In season 3 episode 2, “The Cloak of Duplication,” Dave Lewis (Nabil Rajo), the energy vampire of a rogue vampire house operating out of Staten Island, introduces himself to Colin Robinson as a “big fan.”

Dave Lewis accuses Colin Robinson of draining him by asking about the origins of energy vampires. This is further proof that tonight’s hypothesis is true. If the rogue clan energy vampire, or any psychic vampire, has an interesting historical past, it makes each of them vulnerable to the drain of adulation.

“His reputation does precede him,” Proksch tells Den of Geek in this season 3 interview. “It would be interesting to see him rise to a level of energy vampire stardom, and how he would handle that.” But even then, the actor believed the attention would be counterproductive. “It goes back to him being the spider with the spider web, hanging out in the background.”

What We Do in the Shadows explored exactly this scenario during the episode “The Campaign,” when the energy vampire put on a public face for community feeding. Colin Robinson dropped out of the race for Staten Island Comptroller because the smorgasbord of mega-drain opportunities available on political stump tours wasn’t to his taste. Interoffice power went to Colin’s head in the season 2 episode “Colin’s Promotion;” the celebrity of legislative authority goes straight to his stomach.

“That’s just something energy vampires dabble in once in a while when they need to put on some pounds,” says Proksch. “It’s the Wagyu of the energy vampire world.”

This theory is further confirmed by The Energy Vampire Council, which takes the initial energy of the election process as a means to get to the systematic background draining of bureaucratic bleeding. Each member of the council may have had to run for office in order to empower themselves with a steady stream of emotional nutrition, but they quickly ran to non-descript, behind-the-scenes jobs where they could anonymously partake of prana on tap.