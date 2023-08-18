What We Do in the Shadows: How Were Those Guillermos Created?

This article does not spoil plot points WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS season 5 episode 7, but reveals how certain special effect scenes are done.

The title of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 “Hybrid Creatures” gives away the guest stars who hide their true selves behind bleats, ribbits, and floor-burning flatulence. Laszlo (Matt Berry) deems his experiments to slow vampiric progression a failure, and orders scientific containment. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), the one evolving into a vampire, is the container. He is given a sidearm to dispatch of the monstrosities created when science gets mad.

To understand the workings of the former familiar’s curious evolution, and a few giggles, Laszlo has been splicing Guillermo’s DNA with stray animals. We’ve already seen Guillermo’s face on levitating frogs, but now there is a whole litter to be cleaned. The vampires have an infestation of Guillermo-things, and there’s not an exterminator in the underworld who can root out the abomination. Luckily, the creatures’ creator can.

Prosthetics designer Paul Jones joined What We Do in the Shadows virtually from the beginning of its FX run. “I came on board episode 2 season 1 and I’ve pretty much been on board the show ever since,” Jones tells Den of Geek. As Laszlo converts his study into his own personal “Island of Dr. Moreau,” Jones is the architect of all the castoffs. Speaking with Den of Geek, he breaks down the costuming, prosthetics, and puppetry of the many Guillermos seen in “Hybrid Creatures.”