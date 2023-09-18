All the Songs on the Wilderness Soundtrack
The addictive score for Prime Video's Wilderness is available to stream right now, and we have all the soundtrack details!
Everyone’s talking about Amazon’s new revenge thriller series, Wilderness. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by B.E. Jones, and starring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour, Wilderness landed on the streamer just in time for the rainy season and made a splash thanks to its complex heroin and dark subject matter.
Wilderness follows Liv Taylor (Coleman) as she tries to cope with finding out that her dashing husband Will (Jackson-Cohen) is cheating on her. After marrying Will and choosing to leave her old life in England behind so that they can move to America to advance Will’s career, Liv then snaps when their dream life together falls apart.
Having been raised by a toxic, narcissistic mother, and therefore having entered adulthood as a people-pleaser, Liv cannot bear that she simply wasn’t enough for the one person she was finally able to feel vulnerable with, after years of pretending to be perfect for others. Needless to say, there are deadly ramifications when the couple embark on a dream holiday together that Will hopes will fix their marital problems.
If there’s one thing about Prime Video‘s Wilderness that jumps out at you right away, it’s the incredible soundtrack that underscores all the drama, and that’s not just because Taylor Swift‘s hit song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the show’s central theme song! Most of the episodes have incredible aural delights to offer, and we’re here to provide all the details so that you can get more of anything that’s caught your ear.
The Wilderness soundtrack features songs by Lykke Li, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Self Esteem, Santigold, and even a dancefloor classic from legendary pop singer Britney Spears, but the score itself is composed by American singer-songwriter, record producer and former actress Morgan Kibby, who starred for three years in the Nickelodeon sitcom 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. She’s also known for collaborating with Panic! at the Disco, Harry Styles, and Lady Gaga. This isn’t her first score for a Prime Video series, as she was behind the sound of The Power, the Amazon sci-fi drama series that debuted earlier this year.
Kibby has made the Wilderness score available on Spotify, and we’ve embedded that at the bottom of this article so you can hop straight on it if you’d like. But if it’s the other bangers in Wilderness you’re after, look no further! Here’s a list of all the songs that feature in the show…
Wilderness Full Soundtrack List
Episode 1: Happily Ever After
Dance, Dance, Dance – Lykke Li
The Man With The Bag – Kay Starr
Sacrilege – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ferris Wheel – Sylvan Esso
The Lasty – Santigold
Episode 2: The Other Woman
Sun Of A Gun – Oh Land
Gold – Kiiara
Episode 3: Repent At Leisure
How Can I Help You – Self Esteem
Radar – Britney Spears
Episode 4: Home Sweet Home
Can’t Do Without You – Caribou
Body Of Water – Tierra Whack
Tantrum – Ashnikko
Disparate Youth – Santigold
Episode 6: Where White Knights Go To Die
I Don’t Really Like It – Panic Shack
Where Is My Mind? – Tkay Maidza
Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head – Torres