All the Songs on the Wilderness Soundtrack

Everyone’s talking about Amazon’s new revenge thriller series, Wilderness. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by B.E. Jones, and starring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour, Wilderness landed on the streamer just in time for the rainy season and made a splash thanks to its complex heroin and dark subject matter.

Wilderness follows Liv Taylor (Coleman) as she tries to cope with finding out that her dashing husband Will (Jackson-Cohen) is cheating on her. After marrying Will and choosing to leave her old life in England behind so that they can move to America to advance Will’s career, Liv then snaps when their dream life together falls apart.

Having been raised by a toxic, narcissistic mother, and therefore having entered adulthood as a people-pleaser, Liv cannot bear that she simply wasn’t enough for the one person she was finally able to feel vulnerable with, after years of pretending to be perfect for others. Needless to say, there are deadly ramifications when the couple embark on a dream holiday together that Will hopes will fix their marital problems.

If there’s one thing about Prime Video‘s Wilderness that jumps out at you right away, it’s the incredible soundtrack that underscores all the drama, and that’s not just because Taylor Swift‘s hit song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the show’s central theme song! Most of the episodes have incredible aural delights to offer, and we’re here to provide all the details so that you can get more of anything that’s caught your ear.