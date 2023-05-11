The Power Ending Explained: Examining Episode 9 and Beyond

This article contains The Power spoilers.

When a season one finale is done correctly, it can seem much more like a beginning than an end. Such is the case with The Power on Prime Video, which feels like it’s just getting its principal characters into the starting gate for the race they’re truly preparing to run now that they’ve come into their own. While Margot’s life in American politics may necessitate a subtler approach than what Tatiana is capable of in Moldova, and although the now unified Roxy and Eve may have a challenge reconciling the complementary aspects of their approach, really no possibility is off the table for season 2.

The key to understanding the message behind The Power lies in accepting that the awakening abilities in young women will not necessarily solve the world’s problems; they will simply give people newly risen to positions of authority their turn to present an alternative and allow a different set of voices to be heard, flaws and all. Especially since many of those supposed flaws arise only in response to the refusal to accept change on the part of those previously in charge.

Take for example Eve’s manipulation of Sister Veronica. At no point in season 1 of The Power does the inner voice, characterized as God speaking to Eve, sound like that of a benevolent deity, and the death that results from the nun’s electrically inspired religious experience (a defensive measure on Eve’s part) could be considered a mistake. But is it? Is this a case of the ends justifying the means? Or perhaps the nuance of Eve’s power simply requires a finesse that she doesn’t yet have, something that comes with practice.