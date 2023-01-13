The Best TV Moments Ruined by the Internet

Breaking Bad is an absolute masterclass in storytelling and acting. Bryan Cranston somehow makes Walter White not only relatable, but often even likable despite being a drug kingpin. It’s in this relatability that one of his most emotional scenes turned into a meme: his reaction to his brother-in-law, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), dying right in front of his own two eyes. It was an act that was indirectly affected by Walter’s decision-making throughout the series. Walter drops to his knees in agony, and people have been using this clip to signify their own misery in jest ever since 2013.

Stranger Things: Will Byers’ True Feelings

The Meme: Will Byers Crying

The Scene:

Stranger Things combines a lot of different genre elements to create one of the most compelling stories on TV, and one of those is LGBTQ+ themes. As Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) search for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the Nevada desert in season 4, Mike worries that Eleven doesn’t need him anymore. Will decides to show Mike a painting he created of the Hawkins D&D group in which Mike is the leader of their party. He says Eleven asked him to paint it, even though it was obviously a project Will had been working on under his own accord. It gives Mike the confidence he needs, but it also breaks Will apart. Will’s monologue is an analogy for his own feelings of attraction for Mike, something that becomes obvious when Will turns away and holds back tears. The internet naturally turned this scene’s final frame into a way to poke fun of when people get upset at various inconveniences or occurrences, but queer viewers will hold onto these two minutes as some of the best-written gay representation in Netflix’s history.

The Punisher: Frank Castle’s Torment

The Meme: Punisher’s No No No Wait Wait Wait

The Scene: