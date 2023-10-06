Gen V Episode 4 Review: Another Boys’ Exercise in Penile Violence

“The Whole Truth” gets the ball(s) rolling with the first aforementioned dick joke. As Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) come across the henchman’s corpse whose brain Emma exploded in The Woods medical facility, Dr. Cardosa has a pretty novel theory on how Sam (Asa Germann) killed the poor guy.

“Maybe Sam penetrated the ear canal with his member?” he offers up.

Though Dean Shetty immediately and correctly scoffs at the possibility, it’s telling that this man of science’s first impression upon seeing a supe-initiated murder is that the supe’s penis was somehow involved. Through three seasons on The Boys and four episodes of Gen V, we’ve really seen nothing to disabuse us of the notion that any given killing could have a sado-sexual component. Such is the dismal state of the pervert superheroes in this world.

Speaking of pervert superheroes … Tek Knight (Derek Wilson), everyone! This outrageously corrupt true crime TV personality arrives at God U to investigate the Golden Boy incident and almost immediately becomes one of the most interesting antagonists in The Boys‘ canon. Aside from the occasional telepath like Mesmer (Haley Joel Osment) or the regenerator Gecko (David Thompson), most of the powers in The Boys involve deadly traits like strength and laser vision. And from the few times we’ve heard Tek Knight mentioned in the flagship series, it seemed as though he was on track for something similar.

Gen V, however, wisely switches things up by imbuing in Tek the power of super perception. By analyzing someone’s body language, he is able to to glean their secrets to a supernatural degree. That skill combined with his flagrant disregard for human life and cynical missives like “I’m gonna Johnny Depp someone so hard they’re gonna want to crawl into a hole and die” make him a far more terrifying figure than he would be if he were just a typical super strong brawler. Dean Shetty is able to get rid of him via blackmail thanks to, what else, his proclivity for sticking his dick in any round object. But it would be a shame if this is the last we saw of Tek or his Forensic Files-esque Vought+ series The Whole Truth.

Ok, now let’s talk about the exploding dick. In addition to being a triumph of prosthetics and VFX work, the eruption of Rufus’s penis is a genuinely remarkable moment for the series. On the one hand, it’s pretty funny because “ha ha weiner go boom” but on the other hand, it’s also a gut-churning approximation of how real life sexual assaults on college campuses can transpire.