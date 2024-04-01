So what’s next for The Walking Dead? Allow us to walk you through it.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 2?

As previously mentioned, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 concluded in a fairly complete fashion. Does that mean there’s no room whatsoever for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2? According to showrunner Scott Gimple, not necessarily.

“Never say never,” Gimple told Entertainment Weekly of the prospects for TOWL season 2. “There are other very important characters in the universe that are still wandering around and alive that I think it might be quite exciting to have them breathe the same air and see how long they survive together. But it’s a difficult one. It would have to be like this, a really exciting story.”

In the same EW interview, star and creator Andrew Lincoln said: “If [an idea] were to come out of Gimple’s or Danai’s brain, and it was irresistible, then I think that there’s infinite chance that it might happen again. But I don’t know when.”

AMC has not officially announced a second season for The Ones Who Live but based on those soundbites, it seems as though the folks involved with the series are not entirely opposed to it. It would just take the perfect idea and it wouldn’t get rolling for quite awhile. It’s probably best for fans to just assume TOWL was a one-off and then be pleasantly surprised if AMC opts to pick it up again years later.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

One future Walking Dead project that we don’t have to speculate about is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. The finale of the series’ first season, which relocated Norman Reedus’ title character to post-apocalyptic France, all but promised a second outing. Then AMC came through with the official announcement.