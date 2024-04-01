The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ending Explained

How does that latter mission go? And how does Rick Grimes’ story on The Walking Dead ultimately end? Find out below …

What Was in The Echelon Briefing?

It’s no secret that The Civic Republic Military is bad. Watchers of previous Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: The World Beyond already know that the CRM committed villainous acts like destroying their Omaha allies and feeding innocent people into cruel scientific experiments. What The Ones Who Live promises is an answer to why they’re so bad in the first place. We get that answer (for the most part at least) when Rick sits down with Major General Beale (Terry O’Quinn) to receive the mythical “Echelon Briefing.”

Before we get into the meat of the Echelon briefing though, I need to point out something that’s bugging me. Beale tells Rick that he’s given this briefing “2,533 times.” And I’m sorry, but that’s just a preposterous number. The Walking Dead‘s timeline is pretty incomprehensible at this point but we do know that the world ended in 2010 and the events of The Ones Who Live take place around 2022.

If Beale has given 2,533 Echelon briefings in 12 years, that means he’s delivered a briefing nearly every day since the apocalypse began. And surely the Echelon briefings didn’t start immediately on zombie D-Day in 2010. It probably took a couple of years to develop enough secrets to even justify needing an Echelon briefing. Beale has undoubtedly had to deliver at least one briefing per day for the entirety of his post-apocalyptic life with no time off. It’s not like this is a quick download of information either. As we see with Rick, there’s a big ritual surrounding it. Where does Beale even find the time to be a bad guy?

But I digress. CRM = bad. And they’re bad because they think they need to be to survive. The “first secret” that Beale tells Rick is that the CRM’s scientific modeling suggests humanity only has about 14 years left before extinction. That’s because CRM helicopters have discovered herds of zombies that number in the millions out in the wild. However much clearing of the dead they’re doing, it’s not enough. Eventually the living will be overwhelmed. That’s not even to mention other survival challenges like disease, famine, and political conflict.

The other secret is the one that viewers are already familiar with: the CRM has been liquidating its other allied communities so that the Civic Republic can consolidate resources and survive longterm. Next up on the chopping block is the community in Portland and CRM troops will be heading there imminently to kill virtually everyone. Then they will declare martial law and officially take over the Civic Republic. It’s at this point that Beale offers Rick the opportunity to bring his loved ones to the CRM after the Portland massacre, effectively setting up a situation where Rick can save Alexandria at the cost of another community he’s never been to.