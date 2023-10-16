The Walking Dead: How Daryl Dixon’s “Amped Up” Zombies Work

Now the latest Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon has introduced more variants zombies of its own. As seen in the first episode of the season, some zombies are called “burners” or “boilers” and possess acidic qualities. In the final two episodes of the season, it’s revealed that zombies can be “amped up” into adrenaline monsters thanks to an injection of an unknown drug cocktail. How did Nicotero feel about this round of variants? Quite differently, actually.

“I think a lot of people would assume that I would have fought it because I’m a purist,” he says. “Zombies are zombies and they don’t really change. But I love the evolution of it.”

The new zombies of Daryl Dixon work because they’re consistent with the show’s lore in a way that the concept of natural occurring variants aren’t. Though Daryl Dixon showrunner David Zabel is new to the franchise, he wanted to make sure that the story operated within The Walking Dead‘s established rules, while also feeling fresh.

“The overall idea was ‘how do we come up with these obstacles that make the world scarier and harder without violating the rules of the universe?'” Zabel tells Den of Geek in a pre-finale interview. “It was determined that they can’t just be naturally occurring because that felt like a violation of the rules. So we came up with this idea that was partially inspired by evil scientific experimentation through the ages, including Nazi Germany.”

Crucially, Daryl Dixon‘s “boilers” and “ampers” (which is a term that Nicotero and Zabel both use to describe the super zombies that Daryl must fight in a thunder dome) are the product of human intervention and not merely any ill-defined mutation of a zombie virus. Human beings using the undead as a tool to harm other human beings is very much inline with The Walking Dead‘s themes over the years and doesn’t require as much suspension of disbelief to pull off. The fact that humans are involved also makes the process of creating super zombies satisfyingly imperfect.

“The idea is those zombies are only amped up for three or four minutes and then they sort of fizzle out. It doesn’t work with every single one,” Nictero says.