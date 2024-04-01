The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 Review – The Last Time

No doubt the CRM will give Rick good reason for his next collection of terrible atrocities committed in the name of the greater good. Viewers of The Walking Dead: World Beyond got the first real taste of how the CRM solves problems, and throughout The Ones Who Live, it’s been established that the demise of Campus Colony wasn’t a one-off incident. Poison gas and high explosives are more effective than winning hearts and minds when it comes to keeping secrets hidden and ensuring a place at the top of the new world’s food chain. The CRM might have a reason for their paranoia, if Beale’s Echelon Briefing can be taken as accurate.

The plan is simple, but not easy. Rick goes back and gets the Echelon Briefing to find out all of the dirty deeds that the CRM is undertaking outside of the purview of the Civic Republic. Michonne sneaks back into a heavily guarded compound full of elite soldiers and gets the information about Alexandria hidden away by Jadis. Then once that’s done, they steal a helicopter, fly back across the country, reveal the truth to the civilian government of the Civic Republic, and then go home. Just another boring day in the life of Rick and Michonne Grimes. As Michonne says in the show’s introductory voice-over, “It’s never that simple.”

From the very opening moments of the episode, the pressure begins to build. Rick approaches the gates of the Cascades base, hands up with guns pointed at him. Michonne sneaks in through a hole in the fence, a walker pursuing on one side and an armed CRM guard investigating the walker sounds from the other. The voices and incidents of the past reverberate throughout the pre-credits sequence, intermingled with voice-overs from Rick and Michonne. Good advice, in some cases, and probing questions in others. It all feeds into the anxiety surrounding the mission, and the anxiety that permeates the episode.

Rick has to navigate a gauntlet of people who know him very well. Thorne immediately catches him as he comes in and they have a brief discussion about how Rick needs to become a true believer in the CRM before heading off for a one-on-one meeting with Beale, who is so impressed with Rick’s return to the fold when he had an easy out he gives up some of his pre-mission solitude to give Rick the one-on-one Echelon briefing in the midst of it. Rick has to keep up the front and look normal around people who would probably know if he wasn’t being normal.

Michonne, meanwhile, has the CRM armor and helmet, and her task isn’t to fool a few people, it’s to fool everyone. She has to walk the walk and, hopefully, not talk at all as she sneaks into a building she doesn’t really know to find the apartment of someone she doesn’t really know. Once there, she has to find hidden Alexandria notes and destroy them, then get out without attracting attention. The plan blowing up immediately would at least cut some of that tension, right? No, it makes it worse as Michonne has to kill a goon, then try to evade all the other goons on her way out in the middle of the CRM Frontliner equivalent of Lollapalooza.

At least Rick only has to fool a few people and he’s home-free. Well, until the part where they steal a helicopter and fly away without being noticed. Thankfully, they won’t have to worry about that, because the Echelon briefing, and the school assembly-style mission briefing Michonne sneaks into, are absolutely horrifying. The CRM is planning to gas Portland–not a huge surprise given their M.O.–after stealing ten percent or so of the city’s children. Rick seems to still be considering leaving despite that, but there’s no way Michonne could.