What Is the CRM?

“The CRM, or Customer Relationship Management is a technology for managing all your company’s relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers” is what you would be reading right now if this article were written by AI that had skimmed Salesforce’s definition of it. Thankfully, you are not.

In the context of The Walking Dead, the CRM is the Civic Republic Military, an authoritarian fighting force that protects the Civic Republic of Philadelphia but also tends to get into everyone else’s business as well. The CRM is well-trained, well-armed, and dedicated to rebuilding the world the way it was before the zombie apocalypse began.

How Did the CRM Start?

A new bit of information about the CRM that The Ones Who Live brings to the table is how it actually began. If the CRM seems unusually organized and disciplined compared to the other post-apocalyptic militias we’ve seen thus far that’s because they trace their origins back to before the world went to shit.

According to a lengthy expository monologue by soldier Donald Okafor (Craig Tate), the CRM was once the Pennsylvania National Guard. For our European readers: each of the U.S.’s 50 states (and four territories) have their own National Guard units in reserve. Most of the time, a state’s national guard is commanded by that state’s governor but they can be “federalized” by the U.S. President at any moment to join a war effort. The Pennsylvania National Guard is particularly old, tracing its roots back to Benjamin Franklin founding the Associators in 1747. As of 2020, it was the second largest National Guard in the country.

As we’ve seen previously in Fear the Walking Dead, the United States military completely failed to stop the collapse of society during the onset of the zombie apocalypse in 2010 and instead just opted to bomb everyone and everything as part of Operation Cobalt. The Pennsylvania National Guard elected not to follow orders and instead bombed 4,000 marines gathered at Lincoln Financial Field, saving the city of Philadelphia from destruction.

After all the chaos died down, the Pennsylvania National Guard reorganized into the Civic Republic Military and even established a Civic Republic safe zone in Philadelphia where society was able to take hold amid all the wreckage.