Good Omens Fans Hoping For an Angelic Love Story Seize on One Line in the Series 2 Trailer
The Good Omens series 2 trailer is here, and it doesn’t disappoint. Does one line between Gabriel and Aziraphale give fans the romance they’ve been craving?
Good Omens fans are losing their minds on social media, and frankly, we don’t blame them. They’ve been waiting two long years for the second series, and this time it’s completely unknown territory: while series one adapted Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 comedic novel about the end of the world, series two is the brand-new invention of Gaiman and Cabin Pressure writer John Finnemore. Who knows where Good Omens’ much-loved central characters – the angel Aziraphale (aka Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (aka David Tennant) – will end up?
Amazon Prime Video’s social media has been slowly building fans into a frenzy by drip-feeding the release date announcement (July 28th) followed by Easter egg-filled posters and series two opening credits.
And now – with mere weeks to go – the Good Omens series 2 trailer is here! Watch it below:
Lots to unpack, there – so let’s get into it:
The Archangel Gabriel Disappears – and Arrives (Naked!) at Aziraphale’s Bookshop
Yes, much to Crowley’s horror, he turns up at Aziraphale’s bookshop only to find he’s already got company: Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has gone unexpectedly AWOL from heaven and seems to be going through some things, because he’s acting a bit weird and he’s got no clothes on.
Or, as Aziraphale explains, “he’s in trouble”. And it seems Crowley’s plan is to hide Gabriel – from both heaven and hell – until they figure out what’s going on.
Was That a Major Hint at an Aziraphale/Crowley Romance?
There’s one particular line in the trailer that has all the fans talking. While Gaiman has described Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship as a “love story”, any potential romance between them is ambiguous at best, but that hasn’t stopped many fans enthusiastically shipping them.
Certain aspects of the teasers we’ve had so far play up to this – like the heart-shaped wings in the first poster and the intro sequence depicting the pair cosying up on a roof while hearts rain down on them – but the trailer gives the clearest hint yet that there are some romantic feelings involved during a conversation between Gabriel and Aziraphale.
Gabriel asks:
“You know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all, and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person?”
As he asks this, we see a clip of Aziraphale and Crowley sharing a meaningful candlelit toast of their red wine glasses, and then a flustered Aziraphale answers Gabriel: “No… certainly not.”
Perhaps the angel doth protest too much…
New Faces, and Familiar Faces in New Roles
Meanwhile, heaven is desperately trying to track the missing Gabriel down, sending a fresh-faced angel to spy on Earth, which gives us an introductory look at the adorable Muriel, played by newcomer Quelin Sepulveda, as she unsuccessfully pretends to disguise herself as a policeman.
Gaiman revealed at the NYC Comic Con panel last year that we’d also be seeing some of series one’s stars in new guises, and we got our first proper look at them in the trailer too.
We see brief glimpses of Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service (formerly satanic nuns in the Chattering Order of Saint Beryl) as Aziraphale’s neighbours and fellow business owners, of a coffee shop and record store, respectively. We also see Miranda Richardson – who played Madame Tracy in series one – in her new role as Shacks, a demon who takes over Crowley’s role when he’s sacked, and warns him that Gabriel has gone missing.
There’s also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Shelley Conn as Beelzebub, taking over from the excellent Anna Maxwell Martin who couldn’t continue in the role due to other filming commitments.
Aziraphale Accidentally Starts a War
In amongst various action shots – Crowley’s car veering around a London bus, some dodgy-looking weather, a brick coming through the bookshop window scrawled with the amusingly misspelt words ‘SURRENDER THE ANGLE’ [sic] – Aziraphale nervously confesses “I think I may have just started a war.”
“Ooh, hell won’t like that,” Crowley teases, and that – aside from a quick bonus clip of Crowley breaking into heaven disguised as an angel – is the end of the trailer. Bring on July 28th.
Good Omens arrives on Amazon Prime Video on July 28th 2023