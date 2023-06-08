Good Omens Fans Hoping For an Angelic Love Story Seize on One Line in the Series 2 Trailer

The Archangel Gabriel Disappears – and Arrives (Naked!) at Aziraphale’s Bookshop

Yes, much to Crowley’s horror, he turns up at Aziraphale’s bookshop only to find he’s already got company: Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has gone unexpectedly AWOL from heaven and seems to be going through some things, because he’s acting a bit weird and he’s got no clothes on.

Or, as Aziraphale explains, “he’s in trouble”. And it seems Crowley’s plan is to hide Gabriel – from both heaven and hell – until they figure out what’s going on.

Was That a Major Hint at an Aziraphale/Crowley Romance?

There’s one particular line in the trailer that has all the fans talking. While Gaiman has described Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship as a “love story”, any potential romance between them is ambiguous at best, but that hasn’t stopped many fans enthusiastically shipping them.

Certain aspects of the teasers we’ve had so far play up to this – like the heart-shaped wings in the first poster and the intro sequence depicting the pair cosying up on a roof while hearts rain down on them – but the trailer gives the clearest hint yet that there are some romantic feelings involved during a conversation between Gabriel and Aziraphale.

Crowley is Aziraphale’s person! The person that everything would be better if they were near! SOBBING 🥹😭 #GoodOmens #GoodOmens2 pic.twitter.com/PgSzHZnLWA — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) June 7, 2023

Gabriel asks:

“You know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all, and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person?”