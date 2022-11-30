Wednesday: Did Netflix Just Find Its New Stranger Things?

The fifth season of Stranger Things will be the last for the flagship Netflix series, but fret not, for it appears that the streamer has found something… stranger. Wednesday certainly appears to be bigger after its first week of release, in any case.

Netflix confirmed as much when the company trumpeted viewing data for the Jenna Ortega series late Tuesday afternoon. According to the streaming service, Wednesday chalked up 341.2 million hours of viewership in its first seven days, as per Netflix’s own internal analytics. This topples the record previously set by Stranger Things 4 back in late May/early June of this year, as well as any other English language series. However, it is still under Netflix’s all-time record holder, last year’s Squid Game, a drama in the Korean language that totaled 571.76 million viewers in its first week.

These are absolutely staggering numbers for Wednesday, which is also currently ranked as “No. 1” in 83 countries, and a resounding vote of confidence for a series that seemed fairly high-concept when it was previously announced in 2020. Back then, it seemed a bit bizarre that director Tim Burton would finally tackle the Addams Family characters—an intellectual property he flirted with adapting as a film series in both the 1990s and 2000s—but as a television series spinoff titled “Wednesday.”

Yet the eventual Young Adult series, which was created by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Burton is also attached as an executive producer), proved to be made of its own dark magic. By combining the acerbic dark humor of the original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons (plus the classic ‘90s family movies) with the formula of recent YA murder mystery shows, Wednesday has threaded a needle and struck a nerve. Indeed, the new series features Burton’s typically family-friendly Gothic aesthetic but also a plot line that wouldn’t be out of place in a Harry Potter movie.