Wednesday Cast: Meet the Actors from the Addams Family Netflix Series

Tim Burton’s take on the Addams Family, Wednesday is set to follow a teenage Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for teens with supernatural abilities and other societal outcasts. Wednesday has to learn how to navigate the perils of high school while also trying to solve a decades-long mystery that began during her parents’ days at the academy. As much as she wants to escape the shadow of her family’s history, she learns that that might not be an easy task.

While the focus of the series is on Wednesday and her story, the rest of the Addams family do make a few appearances this season. Here are the actors playing the legendary family, as well as the other supernatural and “normal” people that make up Nevermore and the small town of Jericho.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega has been making a name for herself in the horror genre with scene-stealing roles in the 2022 Scream sequel and Ti West’s X, so it seems only natural that she would be chosen to play a teenage Wednesday Addams. Wednesday is a “fearless, unapologetically smart” fifteen-year-old who is a new student at Nevermore Academy. Not only does she have to navigate the ins and outs of teenage relationships, but she also takes it upon herself to investigate the killing spree plaguing the town that the Nevermore campus calls home. Ortega also starred in Netflix’s drama-series You as Ellie Alves.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother and former student of Nevermore Academy. While she is only set to make a couple of appearances in this eight episode series, Zeta-Jones really brings to life the “spooky glamor” of the character. Catherine Zeta-Jones has a lengthy filmography, though you will likely recognize her from films such as High Fidelity, Chicago, and The Legend of Zorro. Aside from Wednesday, she has recently appeared in the TV series Prodigal Son and will appear in the upcoming Disney+ original National Treasure: Edge of History.