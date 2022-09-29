What Will a Stranger Things Extended Universe Look Like?

What will the future Stranger Things spinoffs be about?

While the Stranger Things spinoffs will be tied back to the original series somehow, the Duffer Brothers and everyone else involved in the realm of Stranger Things currently have unfortunately remained pretty tight-lipped about what exactly the future projects’ storylines will entail. In an interview with Variety in May of this year, the duo simply shared their excitement for the announced spinoff and revealed that only Wolfhard knows what it’s going to be about, after he correctly guessed.

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” the Duffer Brothers said. “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Since the Duffer Brothers said the first Stranger Things spinoff will be completely different from the original series, without appearances from any established characters, there are several angles it could take, making Wolfhard’s correct guess an even greater achievement. Perhaps given that the original series is concentrated in Hawkins, the upcoming spinoff could be set somewhere else, where other strange occurrences are happening. Or maybe, what makes this new story especially unique is that it takes place far in the past or far in the future. Whatever the truth is about the first spinoff’s plot, it’s certainly in the company of an endless amount of possibilities.

When will these future Stranger Things projects be released?

Given that development on Stranger Things season 5 began just last month, as per a tweet from the series’ writers, and therefore, won’t likely actually come to fruition and be released until 2024—based on the timeline of the seasons’ releases thus far—any spinoffs will probably come even later, since it makes sense to wrap up on the original series first.