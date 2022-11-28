Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2?
While the future of the Netflix series Wednesday is still up in the air, here's what we know so far about a potential season 2.
This article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 1.
Netflix’s Wednesday series is currently holding the number one spot on the streaming service’s top ten list, and has been generally well-received by fans and critics alike since it premiered last week. But unfortunately, even shows that seem to be loved by many have been met with a swift cancellation by Netflix. While we don’t yet know where Wednesday stands and if there will be a season 2 or not, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar seem hopeful that their series will get to continue.
In an interview with Empire Magazine (via ScreenRant), Alfred Gough said that “Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about [what’s next for the series]. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.” Gough also told Collider that he and Miles Millar have “laid out what a potential season 2 [of Wednesday} could look like” but that their ideas are still very fluid as they are “open to see how people react to the first season.”
In regards to what they want to focus on in a potential season 2, Millar told TVLine that he and Gough would love to once again include the rest of the Addams family in Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) journey, saying “The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.” And while they both “really want to focus the show on Wednesday” they also “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”
In their interview with Collider, Gough and Millar were coy about the fate of Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) in season 1, with Gough simply saying “to be determined” when asked whether or not Nevermore Academy would have to find a new Principal. Gwendoline Christie also hinted at the possible return of her character if the series is renewed, telling Digital Spy “We haven’t seen her put in the ground, have we? I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death.”
Between Jenna Ortega’s mesmerizing performance as Wednesday and the series’ somewhat fresh take on the legendary Addams family, it would be a shame for Wednesday to end after its first season. It seems like there is plenty for the series to build on in a second season, though Ortega appears to be prepared to say goodbye to the character if Netflix decides to cancel the show. The actor told NME that “I have no idea if we’ll come back. It could continue but it could also end. I think that’s what’s kind of nice about the show – we have the option.”
Hopefully Wednesday will get to have at least one more season, but it’s nice to know that Ortega has such a profound outlook on the fluidity of the series’ future. It’s not that she’ll be happy if the show ends, but rather that she appreciates whatever time she has as the character, whether that’s only for this season or for a further continuation of Wednesday’s story. Here’s hoping that this isn’t the last we see of this gothic heroine.