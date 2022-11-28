Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2?

This article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 1.

Netflix’s Wednesday series is currently holding the number one spot on the streaming service’s top ten list, and has been generally well-received by fans and critics alike since it premiered last week. But unfortunately, even shows that seem to be loved by many have been met with a swift cancellation by Netflix. While we don’t yet know where Wednesday stands and if there will be a season 2 or not, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar seem hopeful that their series will get to continue.

In an interview with Empire Magazine (via ScreenRant), Alfred Gough said that “Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about [what’s next for the series]. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.” Gough also told Collider that he and Miles Millar have “laid out what a potential season 2 [of Wednesday} could look like” but that their ideas are still very fluid as they are “open to see how people react to the first season.”

In regards to what they want to focus on in a potential season 2, Millar told TVLine that he and Gough would love to once again include the rest of the Addams family in Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) journey, saying “The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.” And while they both “really want to focus the show on Wednesday” they also “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”