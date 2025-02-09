Unforgotten: Who’s the Ex-Police Detective Prisoner at the End of Episode One?

The question now is: was Sidhu’s investigation merely bad police work, or was it another example of his corruption? (Incidentally, Sidhu worked in Vice, not Missing Persons, so disappearances wouldn’t usually have come under his remit.)

Why is DCI Sidhu in Prison?

In series four, Sunny and Cassie’s investigation found evidence that Vice copper Sidhu was guilty of taking bribes to facilitate drug-smuggling. He and a businessman friend with whom he’d been part of a conspiracy to cover up a murder decades earlier, had run a cocaine-import side line in the early 2000s that helped Sidhu sustain his flash lifestyle. When they got the team back together and carried out a one-off drug smuggling op in 2022, they were discovered.

The corruption charges weren’t the only thing on Sidhu’s rap sheet; he was also charged with preventing a lawful burial in the case of the series four murder (see below), and had also had complaints brought against him for the use of excessive force against a member of the public and a fellow officer, and in series four, was also facing an investigation for the sexual harassment of a police officer. As one former colleague said of Sidhu “he’d either go right to the top or end up in prison.” Thanks to Sunny, it was the latter.

What Role Did Sidhu Play in the Series 4 Murder?

In March 1990, a young Sidhu and four other probationers (police officers-in-training) were driving home from celebrating their passing out ceremony, when they spotted a small-time drug dealer who had sexually assaulted one of them in a pub weeks earlier, and who had beat Sidhu savagely when he’d intervened on the victim’s behalf. Drunkenly, Sidhu and Dean (Andy Nyman) chased the man and, unseen by Sidhu, Dean killed him using a fountain pen. Sidhu arrived on the scene and unsuccessfully tried to revive the man with CPR.

The five probationers decided to cover up the murder and dispose of the body. Only two of them stayed in the police service, and when the body was discovered and investigated by Sunny and Cassie 30 years later, they all tried to suppress the truth. Sidhu said he only went along with the cover-up because he feared that the other four probationers – who were all white – would conspire to blame the murder on him due to racism.

Sidhu’s Wife and Child

Sidhu’s storyline in series four didn’t just involve the murder conspiracy, but also his second wife’s pregnancy. At risk of having a baby with Down’s Syndrome, he and his wife struggled with the decision of whether or not to continue with the pregnancy. Sidhu first of all wanted to keep the baby, but reconsidered when he realised his criminal activities could be discovered and his wife would be left alone to cope if he were sent to prison.