Unforgotten Series 5 Ending Explained: What Really Happened to Precious Falade?

On Ebele’s 18th birthday, she learned the identity of her father and took a firearm to the stockbroker firm demanding to see Hume. The doorman initially called the police to report her, but later downplayed the incident as a prank. He’d been threatened into changing his story by Hume as one of several cover-ups enacted by the Hume family, who used their money and influence to pull strings and protect themselves.

Hume’s refusal to acknowledge his daughter, granddaughter and great-grandson, all of whom struggled with addiction and lived in poverty, was another crime to Ebele, as was the indirect harm he caused to her family through his political career. Lord Hume had been a Thatcherite who espoused policies that underfunded public services established to help people who find themselves in situations like Ebele, her daughter Precious and grandson Joseph.

When Hume was eventually forced to provide Ebele and Precious with secret financial support to avoid a tabloid scandal after DNA proved he was Ebele’s father, Ebele described the money as reparation, and viewed his treatment of them as a continuation of historical race exploitation.

Why Jay Lied

Lord Hume continued to deny any association with Ebele, Precious or Joseph until the investigation put him undeniably at the scene of the murder on the night Precious and Joseph died. Under questioning, he then admitted to having had “a fling” with Ebele’s mother (disproved by the letter she wrote to her daughter, telling the truth about the rape) who had later died, and said that he had done what he could to help Ebele and Precious. He witnessed Precious shoot herself after Joseph was accidentally shot in a struggle, he told police.

Denying any responsibility for the deaths, Hume was revealed to have made an anonymous phone call to the police that incriminated Ebele by telling them about Joseph’s body being buried in the garden of Ebele’s old flat.

To Ebele’s grandson Jay (of whose existence she wasn’t aware until the discovery of Precious’ body), the sole eyewitness to the deaths of his mother Precious and older brother Joseph, Hume deserved to pay for his crimes, and so Jay fabricated his story. He changed what really happened to incriminate Lord Hume in the murder of his half-brother Joseph.