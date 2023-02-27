Unforgotten: Why Did Nicola Walker Leave?

‘I think we both felt it was the right decision and you have to be firm with yourself about that,’ Lang said. ‘It would have been easy to write it in such a way that she could have come back at some point, but I don’t think she, Nic, would have thanked me for that. I wouldn’t have thanked myself if that’s even possible. Because you have to be bold and say we’re moving into a new iteration of the show – and don’t give yourself an out to return to a safer version of it.’

Sanjeev Bhaskar Felt ‘Sick’ When He Learned How Walker Was Leaving

‘When I first heard, I had a very similar reaction to when I then read it in the script, and then a similar reaction again when we filmed it, which is I felt slightly sick. It was a shock,’ Bhaskar told Radio Times.

‘I mean, it’s a huge thing to do and so it made sense dramatically, but yeah, it’s very upsetting,’ he added, confirming in a tweet that it ‘won’t be the same’ without Nicola Walker in Series Five:

Sanjeev Bhaskar confirmed in a tweet that it 'won't be the same' without Nicola Walker in Series Five.

‘It was weird, because not having Nicola there felt really odd,’ he told The Express about filming the new series. ‘In a way, she is such a good and close friend, I felt slightly lost in the way that Sunny does. But the fact that it was about Cassie/Nicola made it easier to get to those places.’

Walker’s Replacement Sinead Keenan Almost Turned Down The Role

‘I saw the reaction when Cassie died and I thought, ‘Oh, God, woe betide anyone who takes that on,’ Keenan told The Telegraph. ‘Then I got a call from my agent saying that the people from Unforgotten wanted to give the script to a handful of actors, and would I put my name in the pot?

‘I said, “Thank you very much, I’m delighted that they thought I’d be able, but no.” Nicola Walker is fantastic and so well-loved – who’d be the fool?’