Unforgotten Series 6 Cast: Meet the New Characters Joining Sunny and Jess
Stars of Ripper Street, Being Human, Kin and COBRA join the Unforgotten regulars in series six.
ITV crime drama Unforgotten returns with a new historical murder for Sunny and new(ish) boss Jess to solve, and a brand new guest cast including MyAnna Buring, Emmett J Scanlan, Victoria Hamilton and Damien Molony.
They join the returning cast of lead Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan, Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, both of whose emotional lives took a beating in the previous series. While grieving for his former colleague Cassie, who died suddenly in a car accident at the end of series four, Sunny’s relationship with his fiancée Sal (Michelle Bonnard) also ended. Sal lost a pregnancy and Sunny told her that he didn’t want to have any more children, so she moved out of their home. With his daughters away at university, Sunny now lives alone.
In terrible timing, Jessie started her new job in series five while discovering that her husband had been having an affair with her sister. Her no-nonsense approach made her clash with Sunny and his still-grieving team, but by the end of the series, they’d reached a kind of friendship and realised that they didn’t stand as far apart in terms of professional values as they’d first thought.
Sunny and Jess will be joined by Unforgotten regulars Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, Hiten Patel as DC Patel, Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets, and Georgia Mackenzie as Dr. Leanne Balcombe, along with Andrew Lancel as Jess’ husband Steve, and Kate Robbins as her mother Kate. Find out all about the new guest cast below:
MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci
Melinda is a correspondent for Britannia News, Unforgotten‘s right-wing GB News-style organisation, but does she really believe in the hatred she’s spouting on TV? Her personal life has suffered a recent tragedy when fiancé Patrick (Emmett Scanlan) was paralysed in an accident. Melinda is played by MyAnna Buring, a familiar face to many from recent roles on fantasy videogame adaptation The Witcher, BBC crime drama The Responder, and the part of Long Susan in BBC/Prime Video period crime drama Ripper Street, as well as in feature films Kill List, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, and more.
Emmett Scanlan as Patrick
Patrick is Melinda’s fiancé and when we meet him, is in rehab following a serious accident that left his lower body paralysed. He’s played by Emmett J. Scanlan, seen recently in Irish crime drama Kin, as Billy Grade in the final series of BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, in ITV crime drama The Tower, and previously, Sky thriller Gangs of London, horror-fantasy In the Flesh and cat-and-mouse detective drama The Fall.
Maximilian Fairley as Martin “Marty” Baines
Marty is a young man with autism who lives in Deal on the Kent coast, where he tries to care for his disabled mother Dot (Michele Dotrice). Isolated and pushed out in the town, he spends his free time seeking companionship and belonging in right-wing online communities. Marty is played by recent graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Maximilian Fairley. He is hard of hearing and neurodiverse with high-functioning autism, and this is his first television credit.
Michele Dotrice as Dot Baines
Marty’s mother Dot lives in disarray in a crowded home on the Kent coast. Unable to care for herself, she relies on her son for meals and the pair are clearly not coping well. She’s played by British acting veteran Michele Dotrice, who has a long and distinguished film and television career, and is beloved for the role of Betty Spencer in classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, as well as productions of Middlemarch, Vanity Fair, Les Miserables and many more.
Elham Ehsas as Asif Syed
Asif is an Afghan who came to the UK to escape a threat to his life in Afghanistan and who is currently living in Barnstaple, Devon and training for his British citizenship test. He’s played by Homeland, Young Wallander, Shantaram and The Agency actor Elham Ehsas.
Ahmad Sakhi as Hassan
Hassan is an Afghan man who undertakes a dangerous, illegal journey to the UK to escape persecution and threat of death. He’s played by Ahmad Sakhi, who’s recently had roles in Coronation Street, Malpractice, and The Outpost, and will soon appear in Anne Rice’s The Talamasca.
Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper
Juliet Cooper is a history lecturer and faculty head at a London university, where a complaint is made against her by a student. She’s a bereaved wife and the mother of troubled teenage daughter Taylor (Pixie Davies). Juliet is played by Victoria Hamilton, a familiar face on screen known for recent roles in Paramount+ crime drama The Crow Girl, Sky political thriller COBRA, Netflix behemoth The Crown, in which she played the Queen Mother, as well as previously in Lark Rise to Candleford and many, many more.
Pixie Davies as Taylor Cooper
Taylor Cooper is a teenager experiencing trouble at school following a family bereavement. She’s the daughter of university lecturer Juliet (Victoria Hamilton) and is played by 18-year-old Pixie Davies, who’s been acting since the age of six and has starred on television in Humans, Utopia, The Secret of Crickley Hall, and on film in Mary Poppins Returns, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children among others.
Also Appearing: Damien Molony
The Brassic, The Split and GameFace actor, who came to prominence as centuries-old vampire Hal in Being Human will also appear in Unforgotten series six in an as-yet-undisclosed role.
Unforgotten series six airs from Sunday February 9 on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.