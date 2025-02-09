Unforgotten Series 6 Cast: Meet the New Characters Joining Sunny and Jess

MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci

Melinda is a correspondent for Britannia News, Unforgotten‘s right-wing GB News-style organisation, but does she really believe in the hatred she’s spouting on TV? Her personal life has suffered a recent tragedy when fiancé Patrick (Emmett Scanlan) was paralysed in an accident. Melinda is played by MyAnna Buring, a familiar face to many from recent roles on fantasy videogame adaptation The Witcher, BBC crime drama The Responder, and the part of Long Susan in BBC/Prime Video period crime drama Ripper Street, as well as in feature films Kill List, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, and more.

Emmett Scanlan as Patrick

Patrick is Melinda’s fiancé and when we meet him, is in rehab following a serious accident that left his lower body paralysed. He’s played by Emmett J. Scanlan, seen recently in Irish crime drama Kin, as Billy Grade in the final series of BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, in ITV crime drama The Tower, and previously, Sky thriller Gangs of London, horror-fantasy In the Flesh and cat-and-mouse detective drama The Fall.

Maximilian Fairley as Martin “Marty” Baines

Marty is a young man with autism who lives in Deal on the Kent coast, where he tries to care for his disabled mother Dot (Michele Dotrice). Isolated and pushed out in the town, he spends his free time seeking companionship and belonging in right-wing online communities. Marty is played by recent graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Maximilian Fairley. He is hard of hearing and neurodiverse with high-functioning autism, and this is his first television credit.

Michele Dotrice as Dot Baines

Marty’s mother Dot lives in disarray in a crowded home on the Kent coast. Unable to care for herself, she relies on her son for meals and the pair are clearly not coping well. She’s played by British acting veteran Michele Dotrice, who has a long and distinguished film and television career, and is beloved for the role of Betty Spencer in classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, as well as productions of Middlemarch, Vanity Fair, Les Miserables and many more.

Elham Ehsas as Asif Syed

Asif is an Afghan who came to the UK to escape a threat to his life in Afghanistan and who is currently living in Barnstaple, Devon and training for his British citizenship test. He’s played by Homeland, Young Wallander, Shantaram and The Agency actor Elham Ehsas.

Ahmad Sakhi as Hassan

Hassan is an Afghan man who undertakes a dangerous, illegal journey to the UK to escape persecution and threat of death. He’s played by Ahmad Sakhi, who’s recently had roles in Coronation Street, Malpractice, and The Outpost, and will soon appear in Anne Rice’s The Talamasca.