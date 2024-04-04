Tokyo Vice Season 2’s Godfather-esque Ending and the Possibility of a Season 3

J.T. Rogers: It took a lot of work. [laughs] It took a lot of writing, not to be flippant. Even when you have “finished” scripts, you’re constantly rewriting during the pre-production and production process, everything from needing to shrink pages to finding incredible locations to having great ideas from directors like Alan. The goal in which we were able to achieve is to get the scripts done because that was the engine of the arc, from the get-go, that was planned.

We have the amazing end to episode 5, but now we’re just building and building in the second half of the season.

In the season finale, it isn’t Katagiri, the Eliot Ness, that swoops in to stop Tozawa, but rather the yakuza policing their own. How was it bringing back the Chihara-kai from near-annihilation and having Tozawa handled this way?

Rogers: You touched on two great things that we were trying to keep in mind. One is that we’re building the second season of a genre show that uses the Eliot Nesses of the world and the gangsters of the world, but in this rigid specificity of Japan in the late ‘90s and 2000. The other thing is that the way an American crime show by an American writer would end just wouldn’t be that believable in Japan.

One of great things about writing a show that is set somewhere else and where you have very constraining constructs is that you find what is the most exciting way we can do this in the reality of a show where we want people to know this world and go “Yes, that is authentic!”

Alan, you’ve been working on Japanese crime dramas since at least Black Rain.