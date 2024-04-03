Shogun Episode 7: Gin’s Request Teases Japanese History and the Show’s Ending

As the proprietor of the Willow World, Gin is responsible for the health and well-being of her courtesans like Kiku (Yuuka Kouri). She also understands that her employees’ talents and artistry go far beyond just sex work. Courtesans of the Sengoku Period were also known as yūjo or ukareme and they were well-versed in all sorts of entertainment arts like singing, dancing, and acting. Recognizing courtesans’ cultural value, Gin requests that Toranaga allow for the creation of a guild for courtesans in his new city in Edo and to grant them all the same protections as any other business.

If the establishment of a district for courtesans to hone and practice their craft sounds familiar, it should. That’s because Gin just essentially created the concept of geishas. Many modern viewers will be more familiar with the term “geisha” than they were with yūjo or ukareme as the profession came to flourish and represent a big part of Japanese culture in the Edo period. In episode 7 of the companion Shōgun podcast, host and series writer Emily Yoshida discusses just how quietly revolutionary Gin’s request is.

“Set on the cusp of the Edo period, [Gin’s] work represents many customs that would come in the following decades. Courtesans in Japan had long been seen as more than just those who traded intimacy for money. Women like Kiku had to be skilled entertainers, musicians, and dancers. Gin sees underutilized value in her courtesans, petitioning Toranaga for the creation of a guild in his new empire. This formalization of the profession would lead to the creation of the highly organized and hierarchal geisha class and be the foundation of a rich cultural district in Edo, built on the skills of entertainers who brought their performances and artistry to the city.”

What’s remarkable about Gin’s request isn’t just how accurately she calls her shot for the future but the fact that she envisions a future at all. Episode 7 is undoubtedly the lowest point yet in Toranaga’s struggle against the Council of Regents. His own half-brother Saeki Nobutasu (Eita Okuno) has betrayed him and promised his army to Lord Ishido and Lady Ochiba in return for a seat on the council. For the first time in the series, Toranaga is without a plan. Or at least that’s how he appears to virtually everyone in his circle. Everyone save Gin, that is.

When Toranaga asks Gin why she would make this request of him when he will surely be dead soon, Gin replies:

“Is it? Your advisors believe your end is near, but myself, I wonder…Fate is like a sword. Useful only to those who can wield it. I was born in a gutter. Raised as a ukareme. Most would curse such a loathsome fate. But my hardships taught me ambition and guile, and made me the most successful Lady in Izu. Just as your hardships made you into the cunning man you are today. It’s only that it doesn’t make sense … Lord Toranaga – any spy could tell him about the army coming his way. Why leave your weakened garrison so exposed? Why make such a careless mistake?”