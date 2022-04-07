Tokyo Vice: Is The Yakuza Japan’s Mafia?

Tokyo Vice, which premiered on HBO Max on April 7, is a series adaptation of Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein, played by Ansel Elgort in the series. He was the first non-Japanese reporter ever hired by Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the biggest and most respected newspapers in Japan.

Adelstein is the only American on the crime beat at the paper, and is given an outsider’s help. In the series, he is taken under the wing by Hiroto Katagiri, played by Ken Watanabe, a detective in the organized crime division. He is investigating his own group of outsiders. Adelstein ultimately fled Japan when an article for The Washington Post got him in trouble with the yakuza mob.

The yakuza are well known in Japan. They inspired fan magazines, manga, and have been the subject of quite a few gangster films. For reference, some of the classics of the genre are Sympathy For The Underdog (1971), directed by Kinji Fukasaku; Kôsaku Yamashita’s Red Peony Gambler (1968), and Sonatine (1993), written, directed and starring Takeshi Kitano. Hollywood’s best offering is the now-cult-classic The Yakuza (1974) directed by Sydney Pollack, and starring Robert Mitchum. But most of what Americans know about the Yakuza, we’ve learned from Adelstein.

What Is The Yakuza?

Tokyo Vice was created and written by J.T. Rogers. The director of the pilot is Michael Mann, known as “the godfather” of Miami Vice, and the yakuza shares many attributes with the mafia. Both the American Mafia and the Yakuza hit their peak memberships during the 1960s. The U.S. mafia gave buttons to 5,000 members, a number which has remained fairly steady. Composed of about 3,000 separate, tightly-knit gangs, yakuza hit about 184,000 members during the decade. Between 1992 and 2010, membership averaged 80,000 members. During the same period, the Russian mob counted about 100,000 members, but they are made of a loose conglomeration of over 5,000 criminal groups.